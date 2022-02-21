Madison School Board Q&A: Nichelle Nichols brings dual perspective to board

As an administrative employee in the Madison School District under three superintendents over six years, Nichelle Nichols brings a behind-the-scenes perspective to the School Board, a position she’s assured to win in the April 5 election with no opponent.

She also brings a dual perspective as a parent of four sons who attended Madison schools between 1998 and 2020.

For 15 years prior to joining the district, she worked at both the Urban League of Greater Madison and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. She currently works for the National Equity Project to support and coach equitable learning initiatives in school districts. She sought a seat on the Madison School Board in 2012, but lost to incumbent Arlene Silveira.

In 2012 you ran for the School Board as a supporter of the Madison Prep charter school proposal, which the School Board rejected. Could we see a resurgence in charter school interest with you on the board?

My stance even back in 2012 and now is in support of a charter school that could be governed by the Madison School District. I feel like options for families who are looking for alternatives that would look better for their children is always a good thing and I felt like if the charter was operated by the Madison School District, that would have been ideal. That didn’t work with Madison Prep.

I’m not coming in with an agenda to start charters. I’m generally in support of the Madison School District looking at ways to innovate programing that is attractive to families but to me that’s not necessarily through charters.

How do you plan to address the achievement disparities between students of color and white students that has persisted for decades?

There is not a one-size solution to address student achievement disparities. … I’d want to know what the overall plan is for an academic vision and instructional vision that would be implemented over multiple years. I also think we have to include, within those visions, knowing our students well and being able to create classrooms and schools that foster that sense of belonging, that provide the social emotional support that our students need.

I’d want to focus on literacy programs — how are they working, given the state schools have been in through the pandemic? How will we know this is actually working? And what else are we planning to do? Teaching reading and being focused on literacy is a critical foundation in addressing the disparities between our students. We have to be able to get to our learners early on, and be just as focused at the middle and high school level on other core subjects.

How has the district changed over the past two decades and where do you think it could improve going forward?

Improvements I’ve seen over two decades have mostly been in the high school space. Some of the opportunities we have now with early college STEM Academy, Pathways, Capital High being built to be a more robust experience, those opportunities at the high school level are much better than when my students were in the district. I think that we still have work to do in the K-8 space. We need to do a better job following how students are doing as they transition from elementary to middle school, particularly when it comes to reading.

You also worked in an administrative position in the district under three different superintendents. What worked and what didn’t work in each of those administrations?

In all fairness to Dr. Jane Belmore, she was hired just to be a one-year interim superintendent. In many ways she had a specific charge which was to get us through, after Dr. Jen Cheatham had left, until our next superintendent arrived. For the most part, she did that really well.

In fairness to Dr. Carlton Jenkins, he started while we were still all virtual so it’s hard to compare what’s working and what isn’t to a superintendent that has been on the ground from day one. Yes schools are back in-person this school year but I think any superintendent who started during the pandemic has become “The COVID superintendent” and I don’t know if we’ve actually been able to see the instructional vision of this superintendent.

(Cheatham) had an expectation that the senior team would attend all work group meetings, all School Board meetings and come to retreats — there was a lot of interaction between the administration and the board, to set a direction for the district. It appears to be that same way with Dr. Jenkins.

How would you characterize your working relationship with the superintendent?

I felt like we had a decent working relationship. The work that I was leading was around our family engagement work, our equity work, and I was leading a focus area on what we were calling Black Excellence which was part of one of the district’s strategic goals: for African American children and youth to excel. We had a fair number of conversations and interactions around that work. I could see that he was pretty busy with the referendum, which was up for a vote that November, we were still virtual and people were then starting to ask about a return back to in-person so he was busy starting to pull together medical experts and health officials to look at what that might entail. He had his hands full.

Are there changes you would like to see in how Superintendent Jenkins has led the district so far, or changes you would like to see in how the board holds him accountable?

I think the one thing I’m not sure I’ve heard which I would want to hear more about is, what is the instructional vision overall? How do our staff know what’s important, how do they know what they have autonomy on, and what’s required?

I know early literacy and beyond has been highly emphasized. … I want to hear more about that, especially given that he’s been in the role now for a year and a half — he must have some lessons learned already about what has worked well and what hasn’t when rolling out initiatives.

I would like to hear more about how we are on track with all of the referendum commitments because we went to the taxpayers for that referendum. I feel like the district needs to make as much effort to let the public know how we’re doing as it did when we were working to get the vote.

I’m curious about what the vision is in regard to overall safety and security and investments made to support our students at the school level and making sure staff are supported.

The one thing that definitely needs to be focused on is efforts around staff retention, and then staff hiring. I’d love to hear the talent strategy, given the climate we’re in now with all of the staff shortages.

Did you support the board’s June 2020 decision to remove police officers from high schools?

Yes I was in support of it, and let me tell you why — even when we had SROs I know for a fact that we had student incidents of fights and student incidents where weapons were in the building. I distinctly remember an incident at La Follette when Jen Cheatham was here — and we had SROs — whatever it was, they had brought in metal detectors for a couple of days and then there were many parent forums about the school being unsafe. I do feel like folks might be attaching what’s happening now to the lack of police presence, but I don’t think that’s the case.

Here’s where I think there needs to be more focus and transparency: When the SRO vote happened, it was said then that there should be a lot of planning around what it will look like when students come back to school and how will the code of conduct and expectations around behavior be supported and reinforced — and I’m not sure what happened. I’m not saying the planning didn’t happen — I’m curious about, when it was decided students would come back to school for full days, what was the plan around reinforcing positive behaviors, being clear with students and staff about consequences, and did we need additional resources, staffing, community volunteers? I would want to focus on that.

I think one of the things we may want to look into is how do we get a better sense of what’s happening between students who attend class together but also may have conflict outside of the building.

