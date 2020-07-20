Madison School Board pushes back vote on layoff changes, directs staff to work with union

Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff, the district's head of human resources, said it would be a "great mistake" to not have the option to issue layoffs with a month's notice, stressing it would give the district needed flexibility over its staffing.

"Obviously, if you're going to lay somebody off, it would be great to give them a year notice," Muldrow said. "But if we're laying people off, it's because we cannot afford to keep them on, which means if we keep them on for an extended period of time after they've been laid off … that's not in line with our fiduciary responsibility."

Changes to layoffs and surplus designations were among a number of proposed revisions to the Employee Handbook, which covers staff-related topics such as vacation days, discipline and the formal grievance process, at Monday's meeting.

As a result of Act 10 — the 2011 law that significantly weakened the power of most public sector unions — the district and MTI are only able to negotiate on base wages. But the sides usually meet annually to try to reach consensus on changes to the handbook.

The board approved changes Monday to several areas on which both sides were in agreement, but revisions to layoffs have been the most contentious unresolved area.

