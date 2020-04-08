Madison School Board public input practice evolves as meetings go virtual

Near the start of the Madison School Board’s first virtual meeting March 23, board president Gloria Reyes summarized five written comments the board had received.
It was staff’s attempt to offer the traditional public comment period in a meeting format new to everyone involved, just one week after schools were closed by public health officials to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The summaries were unsatisfactory to multiple board members, even as they acknowledged the challenges facing staff and expressed appreciation for their work.
“There’s a lot of assumptions when we ask people to write things,” said Ananda Mirilli. “I want us to continue to work that this gets rectified in the future.”
Staff said at the time they were working on alternatives. Two weeks later, they tried a new method.
Before its Monday Instruction Work Group meeting, the board reserved 30 minutes for virtual public comment by video. Written registrations were still welcomed and were summarized during the public comment session, as well as posted in full on the BoardDocs website.
Those who wished to register to speak could do so beginning 30 minutes before the 5 p.m. meeting through the school district’s website.
School Board secretary Barb Osborn controls access to the meeting that’s happening through the Zoom video chat platform, and let the only speaker Monday in after board members summarized the written comments.
There was only one speaker registered Monday: School Board candidate Maia Pearson, who board member Ananda Mirilli thanked for being a “pilot” test for the system.
There was initially some confusion that turned into a brief feedback loop, but eventually Pearson thanked the district and teachers for implementing virtual learning during her comments, but also expressed concern that some families do not have access to the internet.
At in-person board meetings this school year, the public comment period has typically lasted anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours. Speakers usually have three minutes to speak.
While there are generally fewer comments at work group meetings, Monday was an opportunity to see how it worked virtually, with three weeks until the board’s monthly regular meeting.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.