Madison School Board public input practice evolves as meetings go virtual

Those who wished to register to speak could do so beginning 30 minutes before the 5 p.m. meeting through the school district’s website.

School Board secretary Barb Osborn controls access to the meeting that’s happening through the Zoom video chat platform, and let the only speaker Monday in after board members summarized the written comments.

There was only one speaker registered Monday: School Board candidate Maia Pearson, who board member Ananda Mirilli thanked for being a “pilot” test for the system.

There was initially some confusion that turned into a brief feedback loop, but eventually Pearson thanked the district and teachers for implementing virtual learning during her comments, but also expressed concern that some families do not have access to the internet.

At in-person board meetings this school year, the public comment period has typically lasted anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours. Speakers usually have three minutes to speak.

While there are generally fewer comments at work group meetings, Monday was an opportunity to see how it worked virtually, with three weeks until the board’s monthly regular meeting.

