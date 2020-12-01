Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes not seeking reelection

Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes announced Tuesday she is not seeking reelection.
The former deputy mayor said in a statement that it was a "difficult decision" not to seek reelection in April. She cited a new job as CEO and executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services — a nonprofit that serves at-risk and homeless youth — as a reason behind her decision to leave after one three-year term.
"At this time, I'm really wanting to focus on being the CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services and supporting and elevating the work that Briarpatch does in our community in supporting our youth and families particularly now, during a pandemic," she said in an interview with the State Journal. "We have a lot of youth in our communities who are struggling and families who are struggling and I think that this opportunity is really what I'm passionate about and where I want to focus my efforts and energy."
Reyes, a former Madison police officer who served as deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin, unseated incumbent Anna Moffit in 2018 and was elected to serve as board president for the past two years.
During that time, Reyes has been the public face of the seven-member body during tumultuous times, including the temporary firing last year of a West High School security guard that drew international attention, the bumpy hiring process of a new superintendent that saw the first choice drop out and the COVID-19 pandemic upending traditional schooling.
"I think the board and our community really had to move through these crisis situations to get us to understanding that we have to develop a new normal as a community because 'normal' was not working for everybody," she said. "It's forced us to reimagine what our community will look like now and understanding the racial and social justice implications around what the 'normal' was before."
Initially a supporter of keeping police officers in the high schools, Reyes reversed course this summer following widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism and voted to remove school resource officers from the four main high schools.
"We've covered a lot of challenges and issues," Reyes said. "We just passed an unprecedented referenda, we hired a phenomenal superintendent, we really have focused our efforts around black excellence and closing the achievement gap. We're really making some moves forward and I strongly believe that with the current board, they're prepared to take MMSD to the next level."
Board reaction
School board members Ananda Mirilli, Cris Carusi and Nicki Vander Meulen said Reyes' decision came as a surprise.
"Gloria made a lasting impact on the community during her tenure on the Madison school board," Carusi said. "She brought to her job a passion for justice and equity combined with strong relationships with citizens and leaders across our city. I want to thank her for both her service and friendship and I wish her all the best."
"She's done a good job as president and I wish her well in her future endeavors at Briarpatch," Vander Meulen said.
Mirilli said she felt a mix of emotions after hearing of Reyes' decision. She said she admired Reyes' leadership through a number of crises that faced the district during her tenure as board president but that she understands Reyes' decision not to seek re-election.
School board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said she was not expecting Reyes' announcement Tuesday, but said she respects the decision given Reyes' new professional responsibilities.
"Gloria has been a tremendous leader for the Madison Metropolitan School District," Gomez Schmidt said. "She has dedicated her time, talents and energy to guiding our district through years of crucial transition and difficult decisions and I wish I had more time to work with her on the board, but I am extremely grateful for her service."
Reyes' departure creates an open contest for the board seat in the April 6 election. Tuesday was the first day candidates in the spring election could start collecting nomination signatures to get on the ballot.
Board member Savion Castro is seeking reelection to his Seat 2 position in April. If more than two candidates file to run for either seat, a primary will be held Feb. 16.
