Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes not seeking reelection

"I think the board and our community really had to move through these crisis situations to get us to understanding that we have to develop a new normal as a community because 'normal' was not working for everybody," she said. "It's forced us to reimagine what our community will look like now and understanding the racial and social justice implications around what the 'normal' was before."

Initially a supporter of keeping police officers in the high schools, Reyes reversed course this summer following widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism and voted to remove school resource officers from the four main high schools.

"We've covered a lot of challenges and issues," Reyes said. "We just passed an unprecedented referenda, we hired a phenomenal superintendent, we really have focused our efforts around black excellence and closing the achievement gap. We're really making some moves forward and I strongly believe that with the current board, they're prepared to take MMSD to the next level."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board reaction

School board members Ananda Mirilli, Cris Carusi and Nicki Vander Meulen said Reyes' decision came as a surprise.