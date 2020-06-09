Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes joins calls for removing police from schools

“The work of this sub-committee will be grounded in developing strategies of prevention and mitigation, and reimagining our partnership with MPD who will continue to play an important role in our response to incidents occurring in our schools,” she said. “Subsequently, the board will be meeting to review the current MPD contract and how we will be working with them in the future.”

Officers have been stationed in Madison high schools since the mid-1990s.

Reyes reiterated her support for officers in schools as recently as last week, when activists rallied outside of her house and asked her to commit to ending the SRO program. Freedom Inc. has been leading the “No Cops in Schools” movement for five years, often having youth speak to the School Board at monthly meetings during public comment.

The last contract was renewed in June 2019 on a 4 to 3 vote. It lasts through the 2021-22 school year, but the board can end the contract effective June 2021 with a vote by Sept. 15 this year.

Before her statement Tuesday, it already looked possible the contract would end early. The three votes against last year’s contract all still remain on the board, and Savion Castro, who joined the board after the contract vote last year, told the Cap Times last week he would want to end the contract early.

