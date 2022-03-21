Madison School Board president faces write-in challenger in spring election

Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow is running for re-election to seat 4 on the board in the April 5 election with her only opposition a write-in candidate whom she defeated in her first election.

David Blaska, a staunch conservative who lost in 2019 to Muldrow, a liberal who championed the removal of police officers from Madison high schools, didn’t take the required steps to get his name on the ballot.

The deadline for turning in the required paperwork and at least 100 signatures from community members was Jan. 4. Blaska said he missed the deadline because he was waiting to see if another candidate would run against Muldrow.

“When no one ran, I thought I should at least pose the challenge and help provide a place for a protest vote,” he said. “I’m not as active this time around, in this campaign. I spent $20,000 three years ago.”

Blaska will be the only registered write-in candidate for the school board election. He completed a campaign registration statement and filed that registration with the Madison clerk’s office on Feb 7. The deadline to file as a registered write-in candidate is April 1, the Friday before the election.

Blaska chose to challenge Muldrow for Seat 4 — Seat 5 is also uncontested — because he said, if he was going to run against anyone, it should be the school board president.

“I like Ali Muldrow,” he said. “I think she’s a little miffed at me this time around.”

“He hasn’t met the basic requirements to be treated like a legitimate candidate but he feels entitled to attention and that’s fine but I’m not going to give him mine,” Muldrow said, and declined to comment further for this story.

Campaign platforms

Blaska’s campaign platform is heavily steeped in conservative talking points used by candidates nationwide that include instituting law and order in schools, questioning diversity and equity initiatives in curriculum and promoting charter schools. His viewpoint, an outlier among the predominantly left-leaning board, would create diversity of thought if he is elected, he said.

“I’m going to quit teaching that Madison is institutionally racist and that some kids are implicitly biased and that success is based on privilege,” he said. “There’s no black way to teach, no white way to teach no black way to learn, no white way to learn. Our teachers are good teachers.”

He wants to return police to Madison’s four comprehensive high schools, explore the part-time placement of police at middle schools, abolish the behavior education plan and remove disruptive students from schools.

Blaska, who was raised on a farm outside of Sun Prairie, worked as a reporter for local news and left the Capital Times for former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s office. He was elected to the Dane County Board in 1994 where he served until 2004. His son graduated from Memorial High School.

Muldrow is seeking to retain Seat 4 for her second term on the board.

“I am committed to bringing stability, continuity, and pragmatism to our body of governance,” Muldrow told the Wisconsin State Journal in January. “We have to recover our ability as a board to work with the community proactively to address the impact of this ongoing pandemic. Prioritizing the mental health needs of our educators, students and families is my immediate priority.”

Her long-term plans include expanding access for students to dual-language programs, making sure students are prepared to vote — with a driver’s license — once they turn 18, as well as making the arts part of the core curriculum at the elementary level.

“I am working in the interest of safe and welcoming schools to promote the autonomy of teachers and the success of students,” she said. “I am very grateful for this opportunity to continue doing this work.”

Madison School Board elections are likely unique in Wisconsin and unusual nationally in requiring candidates to run for numbered seats that are not connected to specific geographic areas in the School District. Madison candidates run only against those running for the same seat, even as all seven board members are expected to represent the entire district.

