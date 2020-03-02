Madison School Board praises 'micro school' pilot for West High School students

A "micro school" pilot program garnered praise from the Madison School Board on Monday for helping to boost attendance and credits for 22 West High School students.
In early November, the district launched the effort for students identified as being at risk for not graduating. Twenty-two students, all girls, opted to enroll, and results from when the school started in the second quarter are encouraging.
"I feel very hopeful by what you shared and what you're doing," board member Ananda Mirilli told staff leading the project during the board's Instruction Work Group meeting. "To be able to have this sort of laboratory of experience, I think is a gift to our community."
Sixteen of the 22 students had higher attendance at the micro school, bringing the collective attendance rate of the students from 72% during the first quarter when they attended West to 81% in the second quarter at the micro school.
During the first quarter, the 22 students collectively earned 15 credits. That number grew to 26.75 in the second quarter. At West High School, a student on average can earn 3.5 to 4 credits in a semester.
Several board members spoke about wanting to enlarge the micro school model.
"I would encourage you to think about four or five years from now where you want this to be and paint the path for us in terms of pragmatically what do you need," board member Kate Toews told staff. "We support what you're doing and would like to arm you with the resources to make it bigger."
Paris Echoles, director of the district's Office of Youth Re-Engagement, said the point of the micro school isn't to get students who are causing trouble out of the school building.
"That's not what this work is about, nor would anyone in our office support the work of essentially marginalizing students more," he said.
But rather, Echoles said, the school's model is about supporting students who feel disengaged in a traditional school setting. Along with earning credits to graduate, there's a focus on building social-emotional skills, he said.
Maigon Buckner, the re-engagement office's programming coordinator, said the micro school uses a curriculum in which traditional subjects, such as chemistry and English, are taught based on what interests students.
Hosted in the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County's Taft Street site, the micro school has one teacher, one special education teacher and one social worker. Its budget is $320,000 for the school year.
After working more than 20 years in the Beloit School District, Crystal Hendrix is spending her first year teaching in Madison at the micro school. She said working there lets her be "my authentic self," which wasn't possible in a traditional education environment, and better bond with the students.
"I know it's going to take a lot more than just the traditional curriculum to get them through life (and) the barriers they'll face not only as women but as women as color," Hendrix said. "I can't teach that through the traditional curriculum."
It is not the first time the district has tried the concept.
In the spring of 2018, 13 La Follette students at risk of not graduating, all boys, attended a micro school for the last nine weeks of the school year.