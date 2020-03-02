Madison School Board praises 'micro school' pilot for West High School students

A "micro school" pilot program garnered praise from the Madison School Board on Monday for helping to boost attendance and credits for 22 West High School students.

In early November, the district launched the effort for students identified as being at risk for not graduating. Twenty-two students, all girls, opted to enroll, and results from when the school started in the second quarter are encouraging.

"I feel very hopeful by what you shared and what you're doing," board member Ananda Mirilli told staff leading the project during the board's Instruction Work Group meeting. "To be able to have this sort of laboratory of experience, I think is a gift to our community."

Sixteen of the 22 students had higher attendance at the micro school, bringing the collective attendance rate of the students from 72% during the first quarter when they attended West to 81% in the second quarter at the micro school.

During the first quarter, the 22 students collectively earned 15 credits. That number grew to 26.75 in the second quarter. At West High School, a student on average can earn 3.5 to 4 credits in a semester.

Several board members spoke about wanting to enlarge the micro school model.