Madison School Board poised to vote on 3% wage increase for staff during Wednesday meeting

The Madison School Board is poised to vote during a Wednesday meeting on a 3% wage increase for staff for the coming school year, 1.7% less than what local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. asked for at the start of wage negotiations.

According to a memo, posted in the Madison School District’s BoardDocs webpage, the district administration’s wage negotiation team told the union that a 3% wage increase for all staff was their final offer on June 10, and again on July 1.

The School Board will vote whether to implement the 3% wage increase during a 5 p.m. meeting tonight. The meeting will be livestreamed on the board's YouTube page.

MTI president Mike Jones was not immediately available for comment.

The Board voted 6-1 in June to adopt the district’s $561.3 million preliminary budget for next school year, amid ongoing wage negotiations between the teachers union and the district.

Teachers and staff in the Madison School District have objected to a base wage increase lower than what many school districts in Dane County and around the state are offering for the coming school year as inflation compounds financial uncertainty.

Negotiations began in May with MTI requesting a 4.7% base wage increase — the annual inflationary amount and the maximum allowed in bargaining under Wisconsin’s Act 10 law. The district offered a 2% increase — not including additional wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes.

In the budget book adopted by the district in June, that base wage increase offered by the district had grown to 3% for all staff, along with a 2% increase specifically tied to experience and educational attainment for teachers.

“I understand that the state has put no money into education,” Vander Meulen said ahead of the June vote, “However, anything less than 4.7% is a pay cut. … Not passing the 4.7% (cost of living adjustment) means we are not representing the staff to the best of our ability; therefore, I will be voting no.”

Board president Ali Muldrow noted that the wage increase was the highest offered to teachers and staff in years during the June meeting. But some staff feel that isn’t enough to keep them in the district.

Jen Greenwald, a third-grade teacher at Muir Elementary School, told the board in June that she is resigning from her position at the Madison School District for many reasons, one of which was feeling undervalued financially by district administration, among many other reasons that she listed as she addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

More than 300 staff members submitted their intent to resign or retire from the district during the July regular board meeting.