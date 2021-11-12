Madison School Board plans special meeting on safety after East fights

A melee at East High School that drew significant police response and sent students to the hospital on Monday was the latest in a number of fights students say seem to be occurring on a daily basis at the school.
“I think it’s a lot to process," said Ana Shriver, a senior at East. "I wasn’t there, outside with the police and the kids fighting. But seeing the videos afterwards, it’s scary and it makes it hard to learn."
The exact number of behavioral incidents at East so far this year and how that compares to previous years is unclear as the district has not yet released that information in response to a Wisconsin State Journal public records request.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, said the conflicts are likely driven by a combination of factors, including the city and school district’s move to pull police officers, known as school resource officers, out of the high schools without a solid plan for what to do without them; students being away from school so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic; youth dealing with a host of problems, including trauma, made worse by the pandemic; and some youth losing hope.
One third of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County staff are working in Madison’s schools, Johnson said, giving the organization first-hand awareness of the issues that are playing out.
“It comes down to rethinking some of the policy decisions that were made,” he said, pointing to the removal of SROs before a new safety plan had been tested and implemented. “If people don’t feel safe, if kids don’t feel safe in school, you will see flight. I would hate to see that in Madison.”
The Madison School Board has committed to addressing violence at East as community members call for the district to mitigate threats before they again reach the level seen Monday, when multiple fights led to a heavy police presence and five students taken to the hospital after they were pepper sprayed by authorities.
More than a third of students were reported absent on Tuesday after rumors circulated on social media that someone might come to the school with a weapon.
A police presence continued at East Wednesday following Monday’s melee, which drew an estimated 250 students and bystanders, after someone made anonymous threats of continued violence at the school.
School Board president Ali Muldrow said the board and district administrators are seeking to “engage in a large-scale collaborative process with the community” that will involve parents, students, police and other community partners to address the problem.
“Prioritizing intellectual growth means prioritizing safety,” she said. The board is planning a special meeting that will be livestreamed on the board's YouTube page Monday at 5 p.m. that will focus on districtwide school safety.
The board also plans to form an ad hoc committee, made up of parents, students and community members, to focus on safety and engagement. The committee will be chaired by board member Ananda Mirilli and East student body president Gordon Allen.
Student safety
After removing police from the schools last year, the board created a Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee that came up with 16 recommendations approved by the full board in February.
Among the recommendations are creating restorative justice positions at the high schools and assigning aides to handle security, as well as debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to examine, among other things, “what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement.”
Thirteen security assistance staff — with a focus on restorative justice — have been hired, districtwide, between June 2020 and last month. Those staff members have been trained to fill the gap left by the departure of the SROs, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
The district also has three administrators focused on student safety and mental health, two mental health coaches and is working to fill an open mental health navigator position, with COVID-19 aid money, for a district of roughly 26,000 students.
LeMonds also said the district has 167 mental health support staff, including 49 counselors, 66 social workers and 52 psychologists. Thirty-five of them were were hired between June 2020 and last month. The total number of mental health support practitioners on staff is 93 fewer than what the American Civil Liberties Union recommended in a 2019 report that focuses on the number of mental health workers needed in schools for a school district the size of Madison.
Mike Jones, president of Madison Teachers Inc., the teachers union, said the district has increased the number of counselors in the district's middle schools but there have not been any noticeable increases in counselors at elementary schools or the district’s four main high schools beyond the restorative justice security assistant staff that replaced the SROs.
“The district has not adequately addressed staffing and professional development concerns that align with an anti-racist and equitable approach to student and staff safety in our schools,” Jones said.
“Let me be clear though: Any discussion around returning SROs to high schools is steeped in a misguided notion that bringing a police officer into the schools will alleviate ongoing tensions,” he continued.
Allen said the district needs to work on connecting with the community surrounding East to get ahead of and mitigate possible conflicts on school grounds, and that students need more information on how to access school-based mental health supports to help them recover from trauma.
East students do not want police officers stationed in the building, despite the recent altercations, he said.
At least one East parent group has formed since Monday's melee with the goal of mitigating violence at the school. The new group, called the Multicultural EHS Parent group, has planned a Zoom meeting, scheduled for Friday afternoon, for parents of East students to meet and discuss issues faced by the school community.
State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.