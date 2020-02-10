Madison School Board plans for two budgets in anticipation of operating referendum

"I appreciate the cuts in central office because I want more people in the classroom," said board member Nicki Vander Meulen.

Ruppel said the proposed reduction of school staff, which would be about 35 positions across a district that employs 4,000 people, is in response to expected short-term drops in enrollment due to lower birth rates, while still allowing schools to be staffed to reach optimal class sizes.

But under the two-budget scenario, which is partway through the planning process, base-wage bumps and new money for the district's equity programs could vary depending on the outcome of a referendum.

With no operating referendum, the district expects $7.6 million in new revenue for 2020-21. An operating referendum where the board could raise an additional $6 million in taxes in 2020-21 would mean up to $13.6 million in new revenue.

Under both budgets, the district plans to fully fund its salary schedule, which awards staff experience and education and is expected to cost $5.3 million next year. But an increase in base wages would likely be less under a failed referendum.