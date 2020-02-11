Madison School Board plans for 2 budgets in anticipation of operating referendum

With an operating referendum likely to be on the November ballot — but no certainty as to whether it would pass — the Madison School District is planning two budgets for next school year.
On Monday, the Madison School Board continued to provide guidance to district staff who are building two spending plans for the 2020-21 school year: one that anticipates a successful operating referendum, and another that prepares for a failed referendum.
Next month, the board hopes to finalize two referendum questions and the exact dollar amounts attached to each of them.
A facilities referendum has been proposed at $315 million, largely focused on renovating the district’s four main high schools.
An operating referendum, which allows a school district to permanently raise spending levels above state-imposed caps, has been suggested at $36 million, phased in over four years. Board members have signaled they’re open to a smaller operating referendum.
District staff briefed the board during a work group meeting Monday on proposed staff reductions next year to save approximately $3 million, regardless of whether a referendum passes or not.
Kelly Ruppel, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district is proposing $1 million in cuts from central office and saving $2 million by reducing the number of school-based positions, including teachers.
“I appreciate the cuts in central office because I want more people in the classroom,” said board member Nicki Vander Meulen.
Ruppel said the proposed reduction of school staff, which would be about 35 positions across a district that employs 4,000 people, is in response to expected short-term drops in enrollment due to lower birth rates, while still allowing schools to be staffed to reach optimal class sizes.
You have free articles remaining.
But under the two-budget scenario, which is partway through the planning process, base-wage bumps and new money for the district’s equity programs could vary depending on the outcome of a referendum.
With no operating referendum, the district expects $7.6 million in new revenue for 2020-21. An operating referendum where the board could raise an additional $6 million in taxes in 2020-21 would mean up to $13.6 million in new revenue.
Under both budgets, the district plans to fully fund its salary schedule, which awards staff experience and education and is expected to cost $5.3 million next year. But an increase in base wages would likely be less under a failed referendum.
Base wages could rise by 1% if no new money is brought in from a referendum compared with a 1.8% increase — the maximum allowed under state law — with a successful referendum.
District staff are also planning for different funding levels for “strategic equity projects,” such as work centered around the district’s Black Excellence goal.
With no referendum, district staff are looking to put $1 million in new money toward the equity programs and initiatives. An operating referendum could allow that figure to be bumped up to $3 million.
The current school year is the last one the board was able to exceed revenue limits under a previous $26 million operating referendum voters approved in 2016. The board permanently increased spending limits by $22 million of the $26 million allowed under that referendum.
Both budgets anticipate no increase in the costs of employee benefits, such as the district’s contribution for health insurance plans. Ruppel said the district is negotiating with its health care providers to hold costs flat.
In recent years, Madison School District referendums have passed with relative ease. Voters approved the last four referendums by at least a 2-to-1 margin.
The district has also found “broad support” for both referendums proposed for the presidential election ballot, and an external poll of likely voters in November suggests the majority of voters in the district would support the referendums.
Drafts of both budgets will be released in April. The School Board will then take a preliminary vote on the spending plans in June before a final vote in the fall.