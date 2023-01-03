Madison School Board: One contested race, one incumbent running unopposed in spring election

There will be at least one new face on the seven-member Madison School Board this spring.

Two candidates filed nominating papers for the seat being vacated by Chris Gomez Schmidt, who decided not to seek reelection.

In the other school board seat on the ballot, incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen has no opponent in her reelection bid.

Tuesday was the deadline for filing candidacy papers for the April 4 election.

Facing off to replace Gomez Schmidt will be Blair Feltham, a former Madison teacher, and Badri Lankella, a computer engineer and former Madison City Council candidate.

According to her LinkedIn, Feltham is an equitable multi-level systems of support coordinator for the Sun Prairie School District. Before that, her LinkedIn says, she was with the Madison School District for just more than seven years, working as a high school social studies teacher, pathways learning coordinator and coach.

In her campaign announcement, Feltham said her experience in the Madison School District gives her a leg up.

"I've been working to make the schools our students deserve since I started as a teacher in MMSD," she told the Wisconsin State Journal.

She thinks the district can improve in several areas, including class size limits, protecting planning time for staff, improved curriculum, dedicated substitutes and general collaboration.

"Peeps who know me know my refrain: Teaching and learning is complex, uncertain, interpersonal and social work," she said. "A lot of the trends of the past 20 years in education, not just in Madison but around the nation, do not comport with that reality, and it's bad for the young people in schools who we are supposed to love, care about and nurture."

The State Journal was unable to reach Lankella for comment.

Lankella twice tried, unsuccessfully, for a seat on the Madison City Council, running in 2019 and then applying to be appointed to a vacancy in 2020. His LinkedIn page says he is the regional director for the North South Foundation, the CEO of Indie Innovators LLC and president of BNLSoft Corp.

In his campaign for City Council, Lankella said safe bus routes and neighborhoods were important to him, as was creating a "competitive school system."

If Vander Meulen is reelected, this would be her third term on the board.

She was first elected in 2017, unseating a longtime board member, and now serves as the board clerk.

"I'm not as stressed out," she said of running unopposed this time around. "I think it helps incredibly that I can focus on my platform, l can focus on what I want to change and what is working well. Because there's a lot in MMSD that does work well, but I can't just focus on the well, I have to focus on both."

Vander Meulen describes herself on her website as the first openly autistic school board member in the country. She has been a supporter for students with disabilities during her time on the board, as well as other marginalized students.

As a criminal defense attorney, Vander Meulen wants to continue to prioritize transparency. She said during her 2020 campaign that she would like meeting agendas posted earlier, and she wants the board to have fewer closed sessions.

Improving transparency is something that needs to be done, she said.

"We have a duty and responsibility to every one of those students, and every one of those parents and every one of those teachers and staff to be open as possible," she said. "And I think we can do that, I think MMSD is in a strong position, but we need to make our priorities known and focus on our people."

After the December review of then-fired Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland was postponed due to a notice issue, Vander Meulen went to Facebook, sharing an email where she requested to see the new notice and physically sign all meeting notices going forward.

"School Board business must be open and transparent," she said in the post.

This time around, Vander Meulen said in her reelection announcement that her focus is also on retaining teachers and staff, increasing student involvement in school policies and funding special education.

Over the summer, Vander Meulen was the only board member to vote against a 3% increase for district staff, saying it wasn't high enough to match inflation. And when custodians were left out of a $5 pay raise for support staff this fall, Vander Meulen said it would be one of her top priorities going forward.

Madison School Board members serve staggered, three-year terms. Their seats are numbered, but they are at-large, meaning they don't serve a specific geographical areas and the entire district votes on each seat. The board members do have school assignments, overseeing specific schools throughout the district.

There will be no spring primary for school board seats, because primaries are only held when three or more people are running for a seat.