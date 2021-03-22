Madison School Board OKs layoff rules minimizing seniority, maximizing cultural competency

President-elect of MTI, Michael Jones, said during the meeting he was against the handbook changes as well, but said he felt like the board’s decision has already been made. He said he hopes the union and the board of education can work more collaboratively on similar subjects going forward.

“I know we can do better together, you know we can do better together and I hope we will plan on doing so in the future,” he said.

New guidelines

Under new handbook guidelines, the chief of schools will work with principals to select teachers considered for layoffs and make selections based on the teacher's culturally responsive practices, student learning objectives, seniority, additional language proficiency and academic credentials or certifications.

Also under new handbook guidelines, the superintendent may unilaterally transfer a teacher or identify them as surplus because of enrollment or program changes based on the teacher's culturally responsive practices, seniority, additional language proficiency and academic credentials or certifications.

