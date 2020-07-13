Madison School Board OKs $317M capital, $33M operating referendums for November ballot

As the COVID-19 pandemic creates economic hardship for many people — as well as the Madison School District — the School Board pressed ahead Monday with two referendums that would deliver hundreds of millions of dollars to overhaul the city's high schools and buoy the budget.
The board unanimously authorized two referendum questions for the Nov. 3 presidential election ballot: A $317 million facilities referendum largely focused on renovating and repairing the four main high schools and an operating referendum that could permanently raise the district's budget by $33 million.
"We know we're living in a different world than we were one year ago, we are very mindful of the financial struggles that so many families in our community are going through right now," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said during an online board meeting.
Belmore added, though, that the "community's appetite for referenda hasn't lessened in the wake of the health crisis we're going through, but rather we're learning that our public schools and the safety and academic achievement of our kids is more important now than ever."
If both referendums pass — the board uses its the entire spending authority — the owner of an average-value Madison home, now estimated at $311,500, could expect to pay $480 more in property taxes a year by 2023-24.
For more than a year, the district has crafted plans on how to redesign the high schools, solicited feedback on the highest needs at the decades-old buildings — the newest of which was originally built in 1965 — and hired developer J.H. Findorff and Son as the construction manager.
Belmore said the $280 million slated for East, La Follette, Memorial and West high schools, which would each receive $70 million, will "rejuvenate" buildings that act as community hubs.
Board member Ali Muldrow said the district would be borrowing money at a time of historically low interest rates and moving forward construction projects that could employee hundreds.
"I'm really proud and excited to be in support of both referendums," she said.
The operating referendum — phased in over four years — could let the district raise state-imposed revenue limits by $33 million by 2023-24, which district officials say is needed with the financial uncertainty created by the pandemic and to pursue projects like piloting full-day 4-year-old kindergarten.
The proposed operating referendum comes as another such referendum expired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer, said state education aid over the past decade "has been anything but stable."
As the district braces for possible coronavirus-related cuts in state money as part of the $471 million preliminary spending package for 2020-21, Ruppel said the operating referendum could provide more financial security.
Board member Cris Carusi said some people she's spoken with have advocated for the operating referendum to be higher, especially because the district's preliminary budget for the upcoming school year scrapped cost-of-living adjustments and most raises for staff.
Voters have passed the last four district referendums by at least a 2-to-1 margin, and the asks for more taxpayer money comes at a time when there's been high support of school referendums across the state.
In April, 52 of the 57 school referendum questions on the spring election ballot passed, setting a near record passage rate even as thousands of Wisconsin residents were being put out of work and businesses shuttered in response to COVID-19.
Facilities plan
The majority of the facilities referendum, $280 million, would go to the four main high schools where old heating, cooling and electrical systems would be replaced, classes updated to modern standards, welcome centers redesigned and school-specific projects constructed.
The $317 million spending plan would also deliver a $2 million pot specifically for green investments in the high school buildings, deliver a new elementary school and provide a renovated home for an alternative high school.
The referendum will ask taxpayers for $25 million to $30 million to construct a new elementary school in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood south of the Beltline.
Students living in the racially and economically diverse neighborhood currently have to take long bus rides out of the area to get to Allis Elementary School or the dual-language immersion charter Nuestro Mundo elementary.
The district has not yet decided if an elementary in Moorland-Rimrock would be a new home for the Allis community or for Nuestro Mundo, which is currently hosted in a leased building in Monona. The board is expected to take up the topic in August.
The last major component of the facilities referendum would be to renovate the Hoyt School for $6 million, which holds the offices for the district's community recreation department, and move Capital High into the Near West Side building.
Now, the students at Capital High, one of Madison's two alternative high schools, are split between two locations — Lapham Elementary on the Near East Side and a leased storefront on the West Side.
Operating money
The operating referendum would allow the district to exceed state-imposed revenue caps and raise more in property taxes. The referendum is structured to phase in over four years.
It would let the board increase the budget by $6 million in 2020-21; $8 million in 2021-22; $9 million in 2022-23; and $10 million in 2023-24 for a cumulative, permanent increase of $33 million.
While the board would have the authority to raise the budget by $33 million, it's not required to do so and could under-levy. In 2016, voters approved a $26 million operating referendum, and the board used its authority to permanently raise the revenue limit by $22 million.
Ruppel said the operating referendum could give the district the ability to plan out projects for the next four years, including supporting arts and music classes, attracting and retaining teachers, and bringing in more culturally relevant curriculum.
