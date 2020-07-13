Madison School Board OKs $317M capital, $33M operating referendums for November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the COVID-19 pandemic creates economic hardship for many people — as well as the Madison School District — the School Board pressed ahead Monday with two referendums that would deliver hundreds of millions of dollars to overhaul the city's high schools and buoy the budget.

The board unanimously authorized two referendum questions for the Nov. 3 presidential election ballot: A $317 million facilities referendum largely focused on renovating and repairing the four main high schools and an operating referendum that could permanently raise the district's budget by $33 million.

"We know we're living in a different world than we were one year ago, we are very mindful of the financial struggles that so many families in our community are going through right now," interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said during an online board meeting.

Belmore added, though, that the "community's appetite for referenda hasn't lessened in the wake of the health crisis we're going through, but rather we're learning that our public schools and the safety and academic achievement of our kids is more important now than ever."