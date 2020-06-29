Madison School Board OKs 2020-21 budget — but COVID-19 may cause some changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bracing for coronavirus-related budget cuts, the Madison School Board on Monday approved a preliminary budget for next school year that removed previously planned raises.

Madison School District is assuming $7.6 million in new state money won't materialize because of the pandemic-rocked economy. To cover the potential gap, the board earlier this month approved keeping base wages flat and freezing part of the salary schedule.

Also Monday, the school board unanimously terminated the district's contract with the Madison Police Department to station police officers inside the city's four main high schools — effective immediately.

The City Council also needs to cancel the contract so the district isn't on the hook for paying for the officers. In the preliminary budget that was adopted, the funds that would have gone toward the officers can be used for other staff and are not tied to any specific position or school, district chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel told the board during its Monday meeting.

School boards must pass a preliminary budget before July 1, when the new fiscal year starts. Districts temporarily operate on this budget until figures around property values and the state budget are finalized. The board then votes on a final budget in October.