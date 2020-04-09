Madison School Board offers feedback on K-5 literacy plan

Some of the board members asked staff to alter the timeline in one way or another, with Cris Carusi worrying adoption of a curriculum was “rushed” and asking that professional development be moved up, as it could be delivered regardless of the specific materials selected.

“We also want to take the time to ensure we have good staff buy-in for whatever curriculum we choose,” she said. “(Professional development) is a huge part of whether or not we’re going to see results in the classroom.”

Staff presenting Monday pointed to the focus groups they’ve formed and gathered feedback from, saying they’ve heard from staff on the importance of professional development and a science-based approach, and from parents about representation in the materials selected.

That representation piece was something other board members also asked for.

“Unless that curriculum explicitly addresses discrimination, I don’t necessarily see how it’s going to close gaps,” said Ali Muldrow.

Staff said a phonics focus can help, but it needs to be paired with opportunities for teachers to quickly and easily assess how students are doing so they can adjust instruction. How that data is used is important, though.