Madison School Board offers feedback on K-5 literacy plan

Madison Metropolitan School District K-5 students should be learning through a new literacy curriculum by fall of 2021.
The steps to get to that implementation are still up for some discussion.
School Board members received an update from staff on the literacy curriculum adoption process Monday during an Instruction Work Group meeting, offering feedback on what they considered to be key attributes of any new curriculum. They also stressed the importance of buy-in from families and staff.
Assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad agreed.
“Just as important as our final decision that we want to make is what happens between now and then: a real investment in children and staff as we prepare them to receive new materials that will be coming their way,” Kvistad said.
Staff began working on the new curriculum adoption last year, following a 2018 needs assessment that showed a “need for materials K-5 that have a structured phonics component, are standards aligned and are more culturally and linguistically responsive, historically accurate and inclusive,” according to Monday’s presentation.
The steps since have included forming focus groups made up of staff and families, a pilot in five kindergarten classrooms and regular Review Committee meetings.
Staff plan to soon begin a request for proposals process and implement sample lessons in selected grades later this year. In December 2020 or January 2021, they expect to make a recommendation to the School Board and have a board vote, with implementation that fall following staff training.
Kvistad told the board staff had learned from the last materials adoption a decade ago, noting that “materials are different now,” as is support for teachers.
“We found ourselves moving too fast, I think, around implementation that we couldn’t learn from what we did and adjust moving on,” she said.
Some of the board members asked staff to alter the timeline in one way or another, with Cris Carusi worrying adoption of a curriculum was “rushed” and asking that professional development be moved up, as it could be delivered regardless of the specific materials selected.
“We also want to take the time to ensure we have good staff buy-in for whatever curriculum we choose,” she said. “(Professional development) is a huge part of whether or not we’re going to see results in the classroom.”
Staff presenting Monday pointed to the focus groups they’ve formed and gathered feedback from, saying they’ve heard from staff on the importance of professional development and a science-based approach, and from parents about representation in the materials selected.
That representation piece was something other board members also asked for.
“Unless that curriculum explicitly addresses discrimination, I don’t necessarily see how it’s going to close gaps,” said Ali Muldrow.
Staff said a phonics focus can help, but it needs to be paired with opportunities for teachers to quickly and easily assess how students are doing so they can adjust instruction. How that data is used is important, though.
“We want to own the data, but we want to do it in a way that we don’t continue to marginalize students that have already been marginalized in the way we’ve talked about data in the past,” said K-12 literacy coordinator Theresa Morateck. “We need to have high-quality, standards-aligned materials, but we know that won’t automatically mean increased academic outcomes.”
Kvistad stressed to board members that no curriculum is going to be perfect for every student, and they know that they will “always have the need for some level of intervention for kids who need something different.”
“I want us to also just know that we are not expecting perfection in this, but we know we can do a lot better than what we have now by our students and staff,” she said.
Muldrow asked staff to consider the “difference between reading at grade level and testing at grade level” and think about ways to distinguish between the two. Board member Kate Toews said she was excited about the opportunity for MMSD to “transform our current practice into something that’s more research-based using evidence-based techniques and practices.”
“This effort has the potential to be the most transformative academic effort that we do in a decade,” Toews said. “We have room to grow everywhere.”
