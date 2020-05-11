Madison School Board moving forward with referendum planning amid COVID-19

The majority of the $317 million facilities referendum — $280 million — would go toward renovating, repairing and adding onto the district's four main high schools, each getting $70 million.

It would also include money to build a new elementary school on the South Side and consolidate the alternative Capital High, which is currently split between two locations, into the district-owned Hoyt School building on the Near West Side.

The proposed operating referendum would allow the district to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by permanently increasing its budget by up to $33 million, which would phase in over four years.

Chad Wiese, executive director of building services for the district, said the facilities proposal was a "big ask of the community before COVID-19."

But there are factors working in the district's favor if it moves forward with building projects soon, he said.

If approved by voters, Wiese said, the money could be borrowed with "near zero" interest rates; several Dane County school construction projects will be ending within the year, creating an "incredibly competitive bidding market;" and the building projects could create hundreds of jobs.