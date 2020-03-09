The Madison School Board is opting for as much “stability” as possible in changes to staff health insurance plans next year, but it will come with a new deductible.

The district’s health care providers are increasing premiums by $4.6 million, but the district budgeted $0 for employee benefit increases next year.

“That means that insurance changes are needed this year to balance the budget,” director of benefits Rachelle Hady told the School Board Monday night.

Premium increases will double for most staff to make up $1.8 million of that gap, but the rest will be filled by plan changes.

Madison Metropolitan School District administrators presented two options for those changes Monday night, one of which would create a deductible while maintaining the GHC plan, which is what board members indicated support for. The other would change primary care providers for a large number of staff members by changing insurance from GHC to Quartz, but could save on long-term costs.

The board will vote on the final plan March 23.

Madison Teachers Inc. president Andy Waity shared the union’s concerns Monday during public comment, saying staff having to worry about their health insurance continuity and cost during an already-stressful time of the school year was far from ideal.

“The immediate response from members was one of frustration,” Waity said. “This tension has become the norm and that’s really not a healthy situation for any of us.”

In a memo last Friday, MTI expressed opposition to switching employees from the current GHC plans to Quartz, which would require them to change primary care providers, though they could maintain their specialists.

“It was only two years ago, 2017-18, when the District went from three health plans to two, discontinuing Quartz (then Unity) and moving all Unity-covered employees to GHC or Dean plans,” the memo states. “Forcing employees to switch again only three years later is too disruptive.”

Board member Cris Carusi said it seemed “easiest” to “listen to the union,” and board member Kate Toews expressed a similar sentiment in supporting “Option 1,” which adds $100 single and $200 family deductibles.

“Option 1 limits disruption and that is incredibly valuable for both families and teachers as well as for staff and administration,” Toews said.

Waity said after the meeting that he was happy board members indicated they wanted to allow district staff to keep their primary care providers.

MTI did not oppose premium increases or a deductible, but the memo said that either of those “should be paired with cost-of-living base-wage increases, as well as scheduled step increases, to minimize the impact on take home pay.”

“The MMSD cannot address its recruitment and retention issues by increasing employee benefit costs and reducing take-home pay,” the memo states.

District staff presenting on the proposed changes stressed how well the district compares to other area school districts in both cost for employees and access. At an average of 3%, the employee premium contribution is well below area school districts at 11-12% and having no deductible is something only Waunakee shares locally. Additionally, staff members are eligible for the health care plans if they work at least 19 hours per week — below the 30 hours per week in all of the comparable districts.

At the same time, MMSD has increased base pay more than surrounding districts in recent years, according to the presentation.

Board members said maintaining that competitive advantage in recruitment is important.

“Our health care is one of the biggest elements of competitiveness for staff in the area,” Toews said. “It’s an area I would really like to keep differentiated.”

The premium increase is largely a result of plan utilization. Data from the district showed numbers for both the Dean and GHC plans well above the “insurance carrier goal” of 90 cents paid in claims for every $1 in premium revenue. On the GHC plan, it’s at 97 cents and for Dean it was $1.18.

Teachers on the HMO plans will go from 3% to 6% premium contributions, which adds up to $44.48 per month on the GHC family coverage, according to the presentation.

Staff had also recommended the board consider moving future retirees to the Local Annuitant Health Program, which would offer coverage beyond age 65 unlike the district’s current plans as well as remove some of the highest users from the district’s insurance plans. That could mean cost savings in the future, staff said, but it received opposition from MTI, which called the LAHP “a new and untested offering with very few participants" that "is likely to experience adverse selection leading to escalating costs or reduced benefits for those covered by the LAHP.”

Ultimately, staff agreed to bring multiple plans for LAHP to the March 23 meeting for the board to decide at that point.

While the LAHP currently has lower premiums for retirees than the district's plan, Waity expressed concern at how quickly that could change if more retirees and their generally higher health care costs move to it in future years.

Board president Gloria Reyes supported looking more deeply at the potential cost savings of switching future retirees to the LAHP plan to potentially keep the district's future premium increases lower.

"This is all about what we’re talking about, re-examining what we’re doing, assessing what’s working and what’s not," she said. "We have to really be mindful that we can’t do everything.”

The long-term outlook of sticking with GHC means it’s possible more costs could come to employees in future years. GHC has rate cap guarantees of 4.5%, 2.5% and 3.5% over the three years following this budget cycle, while Quartz would have a cap of 0%, 4% and 6%.

MMSD Chief Financial Officer Kelly Ruppel noted that the number is “accumulating” — so the 4% growth in the second year of Quartz would build on a 0% increase the year before, while GHC’s potential 2.5% growth in year two would build on top of a larger increase in year one.

Board member Ananda Mirilli said her experience on other boards shows this could be a regular exercise in the near future.

“This is going to be our new norm, where every two or three years we’re just going to have to go to market and shop for insurance, which is not ideal for any human being,” Mirilli said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.