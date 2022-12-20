Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen celebrates Hanukkah at White House

Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen was among the guests at the White House's Hanukkah celebration Monday night, an experience she described as "surreal."

State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, invited Vander Meulen, who is Jewish, to join her at the White House celebration.

"I was absolutely and utterly awestruck" by the invite, Vander Meulen said while calling from the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History on Tuesday.

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday celebrating the ancient festival of light, and Monday's celebration marked the lighting of the White House's first permanent menorah.

The holiday, which lasts eight days, began Sunday and concludes next Monday.

Amid a national rise in anti-Semitic incidents and hate speech, Vander Meulen said attending the White House's celebration "meant safety, it meant I had a home," especially because she also is disabled.

In celebration of Hanukkah, President Biden and the First Lady hosted a reception this evening at the White House – where they marked a new tradition, the first ever lighting of a permanent White House menorah. pic.twitter.com/Uzznp3kw6v — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 20, 2022

"This gives you a feeling of true permanence, like I belong where I'm at," she said.

Vander Meulen said she hopes the meaning of Hanukkah can make a difference and reach those back home in Madison.

"Hanukkah's all about unity, it's about coming together despite overwhelming odds. And we're at a turning point in society. We have to come together. We have to if we're ever going to truly have peace, and that's always been the goal," she said.

Because of the celebration, Vander Meulen had to call in to Monday night's school board meeting from Washington D.C.

She has been to Washington D.C. several times before and toured the White House as a kid. "But never by invite," she said.

Vander Meulen didn't get to talk with President Joe Biden at the celebration, though she has met him before at a campaign stop. As an animal lover, she hoped to meet the pets of the White House but had to settle for cardboard cut-outs instead.

The celebration also included a full kosher spread, including Hanukkah cookies, challah bread, latkes (a potato pancake), served with applesauce, and "sufganiyot," which is a jelly-filled donut.

In Madison, Vander Meulen typically celebrates a "mash up" of Hanukkah and Christmas. Her celebration includes a menorah handmade by her uncle using crystal candlesticks from her paternal grandmother, with a Christmas tree in the living room.

"It's just beautiful," she said.