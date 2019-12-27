Madison School Board member Kate Toews not seeking reelection

Madison School Board member Kate Toews is not seeking reelection this spring after serving one term on the body.

Toews, who was chosen as vice president of the School Board in April, filed paperwork Friday with the city of Madison Clerk's Office indicating she doesn't plan to run for reelection on April 7, meaning no one is currently seeking the Seat 6 position held by Toews.

One person, Benjamin Williams, had filled initial paperwork to run for Toews' seat, but he contacted the Clerk's Office on Thursday saying he no longer planned to seek election.

In 2017, Toews (pronounced "Taves") emerged from a three-way primary to face off against Ali Muldrow in the spring election during which Toews won a three-year term.

Muldrow and the third 2017 primary candidate, Cris Carusi, were subsequently elected to different School Board seats this past April.

Toews worked in Boston schools as a mediation services coordinator before moving to the business world. She did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, which was the deadline to file paperwork for incumbents not seeking reelection.