Madison School Board member Kate Toews not seeking reelection

Madison School Board member Kate Toews is not seeking reelection this spring after serving one term on the body.
Toews, who was chosen as vice president of the School Board in April, filed paperwork Friday with the city of Madison Clerk's Office indicating she doesn't plan to run for reelection on April 7, meaning no one is currently seeking the Seat 6 position held by Toews.
One person, Benjamin Williams, had filled initial paperwork to run for Toews' seat, but he contacted the Clerk's Office on Thursday saying he no longer planned to seek election.
In 2017, Toews (pronounced "Taves") emerged from a three-way primary to face off against Ali Muldrow in the spring election during which Toews won a three-year term.
Muldrow and the third 2017 primary candidate, Cris Carusi, were subsequently elected to different School Board seats this past April.
Toews worked in Boston schools as a mediation services coordinator before moving to the business world. She did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, which was the deadline to file paperwork for incumbents not seeking reelection.
Before leaving the board next year, Toews will have a say in who becomes Madison's next superintendent as a decision on the three finalists could come as early as late January.
She also might get the chance to decide whether to put referendum questions on the November 2020 ballot. The district is considering a potential $315 million facilities referendum and a possible $36 million operating referendum for next year.
Toews has previously said she would be more comfortable with a smaller operating referendum since "the ask for the city to invest in our schools is a big one."
But the decision to go to referendum could come as late as May 25, which would be after Toews has left the board.
Two other School Board incumbents — Nicki Vander Meulen and Savion Castro — have filed initial paperwork to run for their respective seats.
Vander Meulen, an attorney and disability rights advocate, was also first elected in 2017 to the Seat 7 position on the board.
In July, Castro was chosen from a pool of 29 applicants to fill a nine-month stint on the board after Mary Burke resigned earlier in the summer.
Castro, a 2013 graduate of La Follette High School and legislative aide, plans to run in a special election for a one-year term on Seat 2. The special election is required by state law to complete the last year of the three-year term Burke won in 2018.
As of Friday afternoon, no one else had filed paperwork to run for the seats held by Castro and Vander Meulen.
A primary would be held Feb. 18 if more than two candidates run for a School Board seat. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 to file the necessary paperwork to run for local offices.