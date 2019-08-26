A Madison School Board member's comparison of police to Nazis and of Dane County's juvenile jail to concentration camps is drawing the ire of local law enforcement.
In a Facebook post Saturday highlighting the plight of youth detained at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center, Ali Muldrow said: "I think that (it's) important to talk about what it is like for the students who are arrested at school and end up in the Dane County Jail. We would not talk about the role of the Nazis and act as if the experiences people had in concentration camps is a separate issue."
Muldrow — who was elected to her first term on the board in April and did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal — has long questioned the need to lock up juvenile offenders and criticized racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
Her comments come after the board in June narrowly voted to continue having one Madison police officer serve in each of Madison's four main high schools. Muldrow voted against the contract to continue placing school resources officers, or SROs, in the schools.
Comparing the local criminal justice system to Nazism was a step too far for Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who commented on Muldrow's post: "It's unbelievable that anyone today would relate (the Madison Police Department) or any other Dane Co (law enforcement) to Nazis, further even using such reckless tone only serves to incite extremist reactions."
He called SROs "true servants … available to be mentors and role models."
His comment appears to have later been deleted, and he did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the State Journal.
Alan Klugman, interim executive director of the Jewish Federation of Madison, emphasized that he is "very sympathetic to the plight of students who are incarcerated."
But he had "difficulty equating what they go through with Nazi Germany."
Also declining to make any immediate comment were Madison police chief Mike Koval; School Board president Gloria Reyes, a former Madison police officer; and Madison School District spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson.
Kelly Powers, president of the Madison Professional Police Officers Association, called Muldrow's post "universally insulting" and "ridiculous on so many levels."
"It is this sort of position that will cause (the Madison School District) to continue seeing departures to open enrollment and families moving to neighboring communities," he said.
In her own comment on Muldrow's post, school board member Ananda Mirillli, who was also elected to a first term in April, thanked Muldrow "for directly speaking to the issue of armed police in our schools. Thanks for speaking to the experiences of our students upon incarceration."