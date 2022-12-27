Madison School Board Member Chris Gomez Schmidt not running for reelection

There will be at least one competitive race for Madison School Board this spring after board member Chris Gomez Schmidt announced she won't be seeking a second term and at least two candidates have jumped in the race to replace her.

Gomez Schmidt's seat is one of two up for reelection in April. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen is also up for reelection and has announced she will seek a third term.

In 2020, Gomez Schmidt was narrowly elected to the board at the height of the pandemic. She filed her non-candidacy paperwork with the city clerk's office last week.

"I appreciate the trust you have placed in me to serve on the board. As a proud supporter of public education, I have done my best to represent the interests of our students, staff, district and community," Gomez Schmidt said in her announcement, saying the decision not to run again was "difficult."

In reflecting on her three years, Gomez Schmidt highlighted navigating the pandemic, adopting a new K-5 reading curriculum and passing a $350 million referendum in 2020.

Most recently, Gomez Schmidt was part of the majority on the school board's 4-3 vote to keep stand-alone honors classes in Madison schools. She also joined the board in unanimously voting to reinstate Jeffrey Copeland as Sennett Middle School's principal.

"I am grateful that this experience has challenged me in how I think about achievement, disparities, privilege and opportunity," she said. "My sincere hope is that we can collectively find ways to continue to have necessary and challenging discussions with respect for one another."

She said the school district's challenges going forward are "significant," including declining enrollment, achievement gaps, staffing shortages, aging facilities and more.

Gomez Schmidt's decision leaves the race for Seat 6 on the board open. But two candidates — former city council candidate Badri Lankella and former Madison teacher Blair Mosner-Feltham — have already thrown their hats in the ring. School board members serve at-large, meaning they can live anywhere in the city.

Lankella, a computer engineer, formerly ran for Madison City Council in 2019, losing to Donna Moreland by about 14%. Lankella was among those who applied to fill the vacancy when Moreland resigned from City Council in 2020, but he was unsuccessful.

In a Q&A with the Wisconsin State Journal during the 2019 election, Lankella said he had two kids in the Madison School District. In another Q&A with the Cap Times, he said that safe bus routes and neighborhoods, as well as building a "competitive school system" were among his top issues as a City Council candidate.

To better the school system at the time, Lankella recommended enhancing advanced learning programs, specifically science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Mosner-Feltham announced last week that she had filed her candidacy paperwork for the School Board seat. According to her LinkedIn, she is an equitable multi-level systems of support coordinator for the Sun Prairie School District and a former teacher with the Madison School District.

"I know something about how MMSD actually works — and not in a theoretical way," she said in a Facebook post announcing her candidacy.

"We can have happier, healthier schools, and it's not rocket science. Class size limits, protected planning time, the creative and connected curriculum students beg for, dedicated building subs, meaningful collaborative processes that value the voices of students and educators," she said. "We can have all those things."

Vander Meulen as yet has no opponents for Seat 7.

The filing deadline for candidates is Jan. 3. The election will be held April 4. If three or more candidates are in a race, a primary will be held on Feb. 21.