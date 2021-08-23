Madison School Board member calls for vote on staff vaccination mandate

A Madison School Board member is calling for a board discussion of vaccine mandates for school staff, though district administration recently said such a mandate was not under consideration at this time.
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen sent an email to board president Ali Muldrow on Aug. 17 — the day the Cap Times reported that the district was not considering a mandate — asking to put the item on the Aug. 30 board meeting agenda. Vander Meulen said as of this weekend she had received no response to her request, though the issue had been added to her private board briefing with district staff.
Muldrow told the Cap Times in an interview Monday that vaccinations will be part of broader discussions about COVID-19 safety in the coming school year.
“When we started the reopening plan (in March), it was really in alignment with when teachers were going to be first eligible to get vaccinated,” Muldrow said. “So vaccinations have been a factor in mitigating the spread of COVID within schools the entire time we've been talking about reopening and that's an issue that can continue to be part of the conversation.”
The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, paving the way for more mandates from employers. Some, including school districts like Chicago and Los Angeles and the state of Washington, had previously implemented mandates requiring staff to be vaccinated by mid-October or lose their job. New York City, the country’s largest school district, joined them on Monday.
Vander Meulen wrote in a statement shared with the Cap Times that she supports a vaccine mandate for district staff and believes the board should vote on the issue.
“To attend a concert at Sylvee, get a drink at Woof’s, eat at Robinia Courtyard or see a show at the Overture Center I need to prove I am vaccinated,” Vander Meulen wrote. “However, to work with 27,000 students in the MMSD system requires no proof of vaccination and no proof of a negative COVID test.”
The board has deferred to administration for most major decisions throughout the pandemic, including mask mandates and when school moved from virtual to in-person instruction last year. It’s a common approach around Dane County, though some boards have voted on such issues, as well.
“It saddens me that this important decision was made without a board vote,” Vander Meulen wrote to the Cap Times. “In fact I learned about the no required vaccination rule via the media.”
Muldrow said the board and administration have to work together on any mitigation plans, including vaccines.
“The board can pass whatever policy we want but if we don't have the infrastructure to implement that policy appropriately, it doesn't mean anything,” she said. “So this is an area where we have to think about the costs, we have to think about how we're going to record and analyze the information we gather in doing this and that has to be done in partnership with the board and the administration.”
She specifically mentioned a model that would require unvaccinated staff to show a negative COVID test weekly, as some other employers have done, including the city of Madison and Dane County.
“That's a discussion that we'll have embedded in our conversation about reopening,” Muldrow said.
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds told the Cap Times in a statement last week that because no public health entity had suggested staff vaccine mandates, it was not among the district’s priorities.
"Throughout the pandemic and to the best of our ability, MMSD has followed guidance from the CDC and local health experts in combination with considering local COVID-19 conditions,” LeMonds wrote. “To date, mandating all staff be vaccinated has not been a part of any guidance for schools, therefore, has not been a part of our COVID-19 safety planning discussions.”
Meanwhile, Madison Teachers Inc. communication specialist Michelle Michalak told the Cap Times that the union agrees with the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, that vaccine mandates are allowable as long as “appropriate employee accommodations” are provided.
“We also support regular COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination for those not yet vaccinated or those for whom vaccination is not medically appropriate or effective,” NEA wrote in its press release. “We believe that such vaccine requirements and accommodations are an appropriate, responsible, and necessary step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our students.”
The conversations will continue all year, Muldrow said, as officials seek to be “as thoughtful as possible” in balancing the educational needs and safety of students and staff.
“We're going to not just talk about the vaccination of staff throughout the year, but we are going to talk about vaccination of our young people, as more young people become eligible for vaccination and what that means for how we function as a district and how we mitigate COVID,” she said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.