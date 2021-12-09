Madison School Board member calls for action on COVID paid time off for teachers, staff

A Madison School Board member has taken to Facebook to draw attention to her request to address a lack of access to COVID-19 sick leave for district teachers and staff during the next board meeting.
As district policy stands, teachers and staff must use paid time off and sick leave to cover COVID-19 related absences, including a required quarantine period if a teacher or staff member is identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 case, board member Nicki Vander Meulen said in an interview Thursday.
Vander Meulen said she sent an email to the full board and district administration six weeks ago, in October, which asked the board to include the topic on their regular monthly meeting but nothing came of her request. She resent the email in December, and asked that the subject be added to the agenda in time for the board’s Dec. 13 meeting.
“One, that’s a safety risk because people can’t afford to miss work,” she said. “Two, it affects our Black, Brown and disabled staff because majority of them are either hourly workers or in a position as an hourly worker with less access to time off and less access to sick days.”
Vander Meulen brought the subject up during Monday’s Instruction Work Group meeting and was told by district human resources that, currently, teachers and staff are using their personal time off to cover COVID-19 related absences.
After the meeting, she received an estimated 80 emails from special education assistants, behavioral assistants, and bilingual assistants as well as from teachers that outlined harm caused by the lack of a COVID-19 sick leave policy.
“I cannot wait anymore, not while I see our proud yet tired staff asking to not have to use personal leave for COVID quarantine as if risking their lives to teach during a deadly pandemic isn’t enough,” she wrote in a Facebook post on multiple parent teacher group pages Wednesday. “I again formally request that the topics of First Responder Pay and COVID Sick leave be added to the board agenda in time for the December 13, 2021, (Madison) School Board meeting.”
This story will be updated.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…