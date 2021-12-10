Madison School Board member calls for action on COVID-19 paid time off for teachers, staff

A Madison School Board member is calling for the full board to address a lack of access to COVID-19 sick leave for district teachers and staff during the next board meeting.
As district policy stands, teachers and staff must use paid time off (PTO) and sick leave to cover COVID-related absences, including a required quarantine period if a teacher or staff member is identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 case, board member Nicki Vander Meulen said in an interview Thursday.
Vander Meulen said she sent an email to the full board and district administration six weeks ago asking the board to include the topic in its regular monthly meeting, but nothing came of her request. She re-sent the email in December and asked that the subject be added to the agenda in time for the board’s Dec. 13 meeting.
“One, that’s a safety risk because people can’t afford to miss work,” she said. “Two, it affects our Black, brown and disabled staff because majority of them are either hourly workers or in a position as an hourly worker with less access to time off and less access to sick days.”
Vander Meulen brought the subject up at Monday’s Instruction Work Group meeting and was told by district human resources staff that teachers and staff are using their personal time off to cover COVID-related absences.
After the meeting, she received an estimated 80 emails from teachers, special-education assistants, behavioral assistants and bilingual assistants complaining about the lack of a COVID-19 sick leave policy.
In multiple emails to Vander Meulen, which she shared with the Wisconsin State Journal after deleting their names, teachers said they were required to stay home if they displayed symptoms, such as a runny nose or scratchy throat, until they were able to receive a negative result through a PCR COVID test. For those teachers, that meant staying home for two or three days even if they felt well enough to be present in the classroom, and using their PTO or sick leave to do so. Teachers worried the situation would occur more frequently as the cold and flu season continues.
Vaccinated teachers who are identified as a close contact but experience no symptoms are not required to quarantine, but those who are determined to be a close contact and display symptoms of COVID-19 are required to quarantine for five days and must present a negative PCR COVID test before they can return to the classroom, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
If a vaccinated teacher tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to quarantine for 10 days, he said. Roughly 98% of Madison’s teachers and staff are fully vaccinated.
LeMonds also said the amount of PTO per staff member can vary based on how many years they’ve worked for the district, the position they hold and whether they’re a part-time or full-time employee. Teachers get 10 days of PTO their first year and then one day per month that they work, with unused PTO accruing for use in future years.
Not just here
Providing COVID-related leave has been a challenge for districts across Wisconsin as well as the country, LeMonds said. From April 2020 to September 2020, school districts were required by the federal government to provide COVID-specific leave time for staff. When the federal requirement expired in September 2020, the Madison School District continued to provide the coverage through September 2021.
“I cannot wait anymore, not while I see our proud yet tired staff asking to not have to use personal leave for COVID quarantine as if risking their lives to teach during a deadly pandemic isn’t enough,” Vander Meulen wrote in a Facebook post on multiple parent teacher group pages Wednesday. “I again formally request that the topics of First Responder Pay and COVID Sick leave be added to the board agenda in time for the December 13, 2021, (Madison) School Board meeting.”
Local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. has also asked School Board members to add a discussion on the COVID-19 paid sick leave policy — along with pandemic pay for those who worked in person — to Monday’s meeting agenda, union spokesperson Michelle Michalak said.
School Board president Ali Muldrow said Thursday that the issue will be taken up during a special workshop, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“District administration, the union and board have been working together to address this,” she said. “We really want to be thoughtful in terms of how to make a plan to best meet the needs of our educators.”
