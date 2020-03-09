Madison School Board leans toward deductibles instead of switching health insurers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But with 2,700 employees, or 73%, getting health insurance from GHC, the idea found little favor on the board.

Andy Waity, president of Madison Teachers Inc., the district’s teachers union, said swapping out GHC for Quartz would be “too disruptive for a majority of our staff members.”

Increasing the amount staff pay for premiums would see teachers paying 6% of a HMO family plan — up from 3% — to about $44 more a month. Certain hourly employees, such as special education assistants, would pay 2.5% of an HMO family plan instead of 1.25%, or $8.53 more per month.

Rachelle Hady, director of benefits for the district, said even with higher premium contributions, Madison would have lower employee premium rates compared to surrounding school districts in which teachers pay 11% or 12% of premiums.

Board member Kate Toews said health insurance is “one of the single biggest elements” allowing the Madison School District to compete for teachers amid an ongoing teacher shortage.

Higher employee premium contributions and additional cost-saving measures such as introducing a deductible could reduce the district’s costs for health insurance by $5.6 million, which is more than the $4.6 million in projected premium increases.