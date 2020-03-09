Madison School Board leans toward deductibles instead of switching health insurers

Hoping to provide stability in health insurance coverage, Madison School Board members said Monday they would rather see deductibles introduced than force three-quarters of employees to switch health insurance providers.
Facing $4.6 million in projected premium increases, board members largely supported introducing annual deductibles — $100 for singles and $200 for families — and allowing, but not requiring, future retirees to move to health insurance plans offered through the state Department of Employee Trust Funds’ Local Annuitant Health Program.
The changes could result in about $3.8 million in savings. Bumping up how much employees contribute toward premiums would save another $1.8 million.
The district had been budgeting for no increase in its contribution to employee benefits, but the district’s two insurance providers — Group Health Cooperative and Dean Health Plan — proposed premium increases of $3.3 million and $1.3 million, respectively.
“We have to make difficult decisions, and I think we have to look at the cost savings around this,” said board President Gloria Reyes.
Another option to save money would be to drop GHC and offer plans through Quartz, formerly known as Unity, which had been a district provider until 2017. That option would not put in place deductibles but still require higher employee premium contributions.
But with 2,700 employees, or 73%, getting health insurance from GHC, the idea found little favor on the board.
Andy Waity, president of Madison Teachers Inc., the district’s teachers union, said swapping out GHC for Quartz would be “too disruptive for a majority of our staff members.”
Increasing the amount staff pay for premiums would see teachers paying 6% of a HMO family plan — up from 3% — to about $44 more a month. Certain hourly employees, such as special education assistants, would pay 2.5% of an HMO family plan instead of 1.25%, or $8.53 more per month.
Rachelle Hady, director of benefits for the district, said even with higher premium contributions, Madison would have lower employee premium rates compared to surrounding school districts in which teachers pay 11% or 12% of premiums.
Board member Kate Toews said health insurance is “one of the single biggest elements” allowing the Madison School District to compete for teachers amid an ongoing teacher shortage.
Higher employee premium contributions and additional cost-saving measures such as introducing a deductible could reduce the district’s costs for health insurance by $5.6 million, which is more than the $4.6 million in projected premium increases.
Ultimately, it would mean the board could put $1 million in the budget toward other priorities.
Since changes to health insurance plans need to be set before the new fiscal year starts July 1, the School Board is scheduled to vote on changes at its March 23 meeting.