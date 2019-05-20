The Madison School Board laid out a timeline Monday on soliciting public input, finalizing selection criteria, identifying candidates and, ultimately, choosing who will lead the Madison School District as interim superintendent.
During a special meeting, board members also discussed some of the groups with whom they have already met, such as the Black Educators Network and Madison Teachers Inc. Next week, the board plans to finalize the criteria members would like to see in an interim superintendent.
The board has already stated a preference for an internal hire. The body is looking to interview finalists in mid-June and approve a contract before July. Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham will leave the district at the end of August for a teaching position at Harvard University.
At the regular School Board meeting following the special session, Gloria Reyes was chosen to serve as president for the next year and Kate Toews received more votes than Nicki Vander Meulen to become vice president. The meeting Monday was held at East High School, the second gathering in a row the board met at a school site for its monthly meeting.
The board also approved a three-year partnership renewal with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for the college preparation program AVID/TOPS.
The program is meant to prepare students for post-secondary education, particularly low-income and minority students or students who would be the first in their family to go to college. AVID/TOPS is available to students at the four comprehensive high schools and 11 middle schools.
The Boys & Girls Club provides mentoring, summer internship opportunities and college coaching to students at the high schools and two middle schools, Cherokee and Wright, and partners with the district on tutoring, college field trips and career planning.
According to an evaluation of AVID/TOPS, conducted by a unit within UW-Madison's Wisconsin Center for Education Research, students who were in the AVID/TOPS program through 12th grade had a grade-point-average of 2.76 compared with 2.67 in the district overall.
About 75% of AVID/TOPS students initially enrolled at a post-secondary institution compared with 60.4% of all students. Although, the evaluation found that while there is some evidence to suggest AVID/TOPS students are more likely to stay in college, it is not statistically significant.