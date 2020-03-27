Madison School Board incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen wants to build on first term

“We are asking our taxpayers for a huge amount of money, yet we’re still not providing information in a timely manner,” Vander Meulen said. “We’re not providing updates and people are confused. They’re stating it, and we’re still using handpicked focus groups.”

That also means taking questions from the public at any meeting, she said, pointing to the superintendent contract approval this spring, a meeting at which the board did not have public comment on the agenda.

“If the board’s meeting, the board should take questions,” she said.

One of, if not the first School Board members in the country with autism, Vander Meulen has continued her refrain that she hopes to be “a voice for the voiceless.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I made significant steps toward that,” she said. “There’s a lot more work to do. There’s still needs that are not being met.”