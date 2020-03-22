Madison School Board incumbent challenge has both candidates looking for ballot box success

When voters choose between Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen and Wayne Strong next month, it will be the incumbent’s first competitive general election match-up and the challenger’s third attempt at winning one.
Vander Meulen, a defense attorney for juveniles and adults, said she wants to continue being a voice for students with disabilities, particularly minority students with disabilities, while Strong, a program associate for the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, said the issues that compelled him to seek a board seat twice before persist, such as the racial achievement gap.
Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant, lost a close board race in 2013 and by a larger margin the following year. When Vander Meulen was first elected in 2017, she and incumbent Ed Hughes were the top two vote-getters in a three-way primary, but Hughes dropped out of the race before the general election.
If elected to a second term, Vander Meulen, 41, said she wants to prioritize the “inexcusable” achievement gap, boosting “shameful” reading scores and improving graduation rates for students with disabilities — 50% of students with disabilities graduated on time last spring.
Vander Meulen’s passion for helping students with disabilities is informed by her own challenges in public school as someone who has Asperger syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
“It’s why I fight so hard,” she said.
Strong has two main priorities if he joins the board: Putting a “laser focus” on what is causing students to receive out-of-school suspensions and reducing the disproportionate rate of black students who receive those suspensions and ensuring schools are safe for students and teachers.
“If the school climate is such that our kids don’t feel safe, they’re not going to be productive,” the 60-year-old Strong said.
Strong emphasizes his “extensive community involvement” in various government groups, nonprofit organizations and school committees over the years.
Vander Meulen, who is backed by Madison Teachers Inc., said her visits to all 50-plus school sites gives her good insight about the entire district.
Voters will decide April 7 who gets a three-year term on the board’s Seat 7 position.
Weighing in on issues
The biggest disagreement between the candidates is whether to reduce the number of school-based police officers in the district, with Vander Meulen in support of dropping one officer and Strong opposed.
Last year, the School Board approved continuing a contentious program to station school resource officers, or SROs, at each of the four main high schools. The three-year contract, though, includes a June 10 deadline for the School Board to drop one of the four high schools from having an officer at the start of the 2021 calendar year.
Strong, who retired from the Madison Police Department in 2013, served as a part-time SRO at West High School in the late-90s.
“I think having those officers in the schools makes a difference in the lives of a lot of the students,” he said. “They really want to make a connection with students. They’re not there to make arrests and take students into custody.”
Vander Meulen said she’s not “anti-police,” but continues to have issues with the contract, such as no required training for officers regarding students with disabilities and that the district solely pays for the more than $350,000 a year in costs for the SROs.
When Matthew Gutierrez starts as Madison’s next superintendent on June 1, Vander Meulen wants him to prioritize meeting the needs of special education students.
Strong hopes he focuses on the achievement gap and giving students opportunities to pursue post-high school paths, whether it’s college or construction.
Vander Meulen sees the district’s biggest challenge as a lack of transparency. She wants every district-created body to be publicly noticed and have a public comment period.
“The public has a right to react,” Vander Meulen said. “Some people think that causes protest and disruption. They have a First Amendment right to speak, and we have a duty to listen.”
She would also like to see more citizen members on committees, similar to the city of Madison’s government structure.
Strong said the largest challenge for Madison is recruiting and retaining minority teachers, particularly African Americans. He said Madison needs to be a welcoming and friendly city for minority teachers to want to stay.
“One of the things I heard is a barrier is the climate,” he said. “I think the people are willing to come to Madison if they feel welcome, if they feel like they’re valued and they’re going to make a difference.”
To close a persistent racial achievement gap in the district, Vander Meulen wants more mental health supports, a phonics-focused elementary reading curriculum and fewer formal exams that could lessen student anxiety and stress.
Strong sees more teachers of color, additional staff to support behaviorally challenging students and further community partnerships as strategies to closing the gap.