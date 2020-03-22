Madison School Board incumbent challenge has both candidates looking for ballot box success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weighing in on issues

The biggest disagreement between the candidates is whether to reduce the number of school-based police officers in the district, with Vander Meulen in support of dropping one officer and Strong opposed.

Last year, the School Board approved continuing a contentious program to station school resource officers, or SROs, at each of the four main high schools. The three-year contract, though, includes a June 10 deadline for the School Board to drop one of the four high schools from having an officer at the start of the 2021 calendar year.

Strong, who retired from the Madison Police Department in 2013, served as a part-time SRO at West High School in the late-90s.

“I think having those officers in the schools makes a difference in the lives of a lot of the students,” he said. “They really want to make a connection with students. They’re not there to make arrests and take students into custody.”

Vander Meulen said she’s not “anti-police,” but continues to have issues with the contract, such as no required training for officers regarding students with disabilities and that the district solely pays for the more than $350,000 a year in costs for the SROs.