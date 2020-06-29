Madison School Board hits pause on substantial employee handbook changes

The Madison School Board president hit pause on proposed employee handbook changes scheduled for a Monday evening vote that would have handed Madison School District more control in laying off staff and expediting the termination process.
The district's teachers union had pushed back against the proposal and the way in which it came about, saying administrators were engaging in a "divide and conquer" strategy during a time of crisis that would destroy a decades-long working relationship with Madison Teachers Inc. and the thousands of employees it represents.
District administrators had proposed eliminating seniority as the sole criteria to lay off employees or move individuals to different schools. Instead, the chief of schools would have selected employees for layoffs in consultation with principals.
Officials also requested allowing for 30-day layoff notices instead of the annual May 15 layoff notices.
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in materials made public last week that the changes would help the district diversify its workforce and provide more financial flexibility at a time when it is bracing for coronavirus-related budget cuts.
The anti-union Act 10 law passed under Gov. Scott Walker in 2011 allows school districts to change their employee handbook without union approval. But in the near-decade since the legislation passed, the Madison School District has worked in good faith with MTI — until now, according to union executive director Edward Sadlowski.
"This is just the administration’s power grab," he said Monday morning, before board president Gloria Reyes announced no vote would be taken. "Stripping workers of a voice and a seat at the table and moving forward unilaterally will have unintended consequences, quite frankly, not only with morale, but with relationships that both parties have worked to maintain since Act 10."
The collective changes to the handbook would have increased turnover, reduced morale and "unequivocally" opened up the district to more lawsuits, Sadlowski said.
At least one of the board's seven members, Nicki Vander Meulen, said in a statement before the vote was scratched that making changes to employees' contracts without their input and amid a pandemic is "unconscionable."
District administrators said seniority is not indicative of effectiveness and staffing decisions should be based on what is best for students. Instead of laying off or shuffling around employees with the least experience, officials suggested asking for volunteers and then allowing the chief of schools to decide who should leave based on a number of factors that could include certifications, educator effectiveness scores, trainings, cultural competence, language proficiency and experience.
This approach, according to the district, would help address a gap in retaining teachers of color.
"Having these staff members always be subject to movement within the District does not create a good environment for retention," Belmore said in a memo to the board.
Sadlowski said he supports the district's efforts to increase diversity. MTI wants to work with them on that goal but the proposed policy changes would end up dividing staff along racial lines, he said. And by moving from the objective criteria of tenure to factors riddled with subjectivity, the district would increase its legal liability.
Reyes removed the agenda item from Monday's meeting to allow for more discussion time with MTI and other parties, she said in a statement.
"The board is committed to racial equity and reviewing existing policies and procedures that interfere with our progress on fighting racism within our educational system," she said.
No timeline was provided in which a future vote may take place, but Reyes said the public will be properly notified in advance of the vote.
