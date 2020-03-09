Madison School Board eyes $317M facilities referendum, $33M operating referendum

The $33 million referendum would allow the district to raise the revenue limit by $6 million in 2020-21, $8 million in 2021-22, $9 million in 2022-23 and $10 million in 2023-24.

But board member Ali Muldrow said just because the district would have the ability to levy up to $33 million in new money by 2024, it doesn't mean the board has to, especially if more state or federal money becomes available in the future.

"We retain the right not to tax," she said. "Passing the referendum does not demand we utilize the funding."

The proposed November operating referendum comes as another such ask expires this year. In 2016, voters approved a referendum allowing the district to raise as much as $26 million over four years. The district has used the authority to permanently raise the revenue limit by $22 million.

Kelly Ruppel, the district's chief financial officer, said the district may need to make millions in cuts to its budget over the next four years if a new operating referendum is not passed.