Madison School Board eyes formation of school safety ad hoc committee to address violence

With parents urging different approaches to address student safety at East High School after recent violence, the Madison School Board on Monday said it would form a committee on school safety by January and called for more community involvement in the schools.
The move came a week after multiple fights at East High School led to a heavy police presence and five students being taken to the hospital after they were pepper-sprayed by authorities.
“We want to engage with our students, engage with our parents and engage with our community in trying to find a way forward,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during a special board meeting Monday. “Trauma is real, the residual effects of it, they’re real.”
Board members also called for community engagement to tackle school-based violence.
“This is a community issue,” board vice president Savion Castro said. “Our students, young people, are not educated and do not exist in the vacuum of the school buildings. It’s all hands on deck.”
Both school board student advisers, Gordon Allen and Nama Pandey, called for an increase in emotional and mental health support as well as more emphasis on restorative justice measures to mitigate threats of violence at schools across the district.
Community perspective
The School Board received 26 written comments from the public ahead of the meeting, and nine community members were slated to address the board directly over the course of the first hour of the meeting.
Some blamed recent incidents on the board's decision to remove police officers from the district’s four main high schools last year, while others lauded the board’s decision and called for an increase in mental health supports for students.
Travis Dobson, a parent of two East students and an assistant varsity football coach, said the school is out of control and the building administration is under an all-hands-on-deck situation constantly. He said he has another child who is nearing high school age but he is considering taking his children out of the district if nothing changes.
“The school needs help,” he said. “The kids are scared to death.”
Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, said the schools need a combination of robust mental health support and community support for students as well as SROs.
“In my opinion, it is dangerous to have police officers who don’t have relationships with students responding to school-related incidents,” he said.
Carmella Glenn, an East High parent, said she helped organize a Facebook group of over 100 parents who are ready and willing to enter the school to help monitor lunches and to provide support for students.
“Police do not prevent, police come after the fact, we know we need prevention services, peer services,” she said. “We are willing and able and connected and educated in how to do this.”
Anthony Cooper, CEO of Focused Interruption and parent of a Madison student, called for input from parents and students to be incorporated when addressing violence at schools districtwide.
“We know our children have suffered increased severe trauma as a result of their isolation during the pandemic,” said Saundra Brown, vice president of MOSES, an interfaith community-building organization. “It should come as no surprise to the community that this period of extreme trauma has resulted in additional trials for the children and for the schools as they return to in-person classes.”
Post-SROs
After the board voted in June 2020 to remove police from the schools, the board created a Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee that came up with 16 recommendations approved by the full board in February.
Among the recommendations were creating restorative justice positions at the high schools and assigning aides to handle security, as well as debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called, to examine, among other things, “what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement.”
“I think the missing step has been how we take these ad hoc recommendations and figured out how they fit into the work of the everyday school … and what’s needed to adjust our system to a more restorative approach,” board member Chris Gomez-Schmidt said.
Under board policy, discussion and a vote on the formation of the new committee must take place during a public meeting before committee members can be nominated. The board plans to nominate safety and engagement ad hoc committee members by January.
"I think the ad hoc committee is a tool, not all of our tools," board president Ali Muldrow said. "I think it's really important we use every tool and vehicle at our disposal to promote a conversation about safety but also to take action to support our students."