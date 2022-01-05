Madison School Board elections are likely unique in Wisconsin, unusual nationally

The Madison School Board's election system is unusual nationally and likely unique in Wisconsin, and it can result in some candidates being shoo-ins while denying voters choices when there are more candidates than seats.
Madison School Board hopefuls must run for one of seven numbered seats on the board. But the numbers don’t refer to distinct geographic areas, as in City Council elections. Instead, candidates are elected across the 65-square-mile district, can live anywhere within its boundaries and are expected to represent the entire district. The job of a board member does not change, in other words, based on which seat the board member holds.
The upside of this arrangement is that challengers can target specific incumbents or other candidates to create head-to-head matchups. The downside is that in any election in which there are more candidates on the ballot than seats, some voters won't get to vote for the candidates they most prefer because two of them are running for the same seat, while those running unopposed for a different seat are nearly assured of winning.
In school districts with at-large elections but no numbered seats — including Monona Grove, Stoughton and Sun Prairie — voters choose their top candidates from a list of everyone on the ballot. The ones with the most votes are elected according to the number of open seats.
Madison’s current system dates to the 1980s, when state lawmakers stepped in to implement a City Council-sponsored plan to move from at-large elections to the current system. The council’s plan had been overwhelmingly rejected in 1978 by the School Board and in a citywide referendum.
Today, state law mandates that any Wisconsin school district with a city whose population is between 150,000 and 500,000 — meaning only Madison — must elect board members to at-large, numbered seats. It is likely unique among school board election systems in Wisconsin, although it appears to be in place in at least a handful of districts in Texas and perhaps elsewhere.
Bob Butler, staff counsel for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said state law allows other Wisconsin school districts to design election systems “where some members are elected at-large and some are elected to represent certain geographical regions within the district” or in which board members must live in certain areas of the district but are elected at large, as a way to ensure a geographically representative board accountable to the entire district.