Madison School Board didn't get full hidden cameras report. Members now say they should have

Madison School Board members were not given the district's full third-party investigative report into an East High School teacher who planted hidden cameras in student bathrooms during field trips, a failure the board's former president said has taken too long to correct.
“I’m surprised it’s taken this long to get it, and it’s unfortunate board members have to see it in the news,” Gloria Reyes, who was president when the report was completed in June 2020, said in an interview. “We need to be transparent about these issues even if we don’t have all the answers.”
The full report, released last week apparently by mistake to the Madison monthly Isthmus, concluded the December 2019 incident was not "reportable abuse" under district policy. It made several detailed recommendations for field trip policy changes — such as prohibiting chaperones from keeping student room keys — but after more than a year and with the new school year about to start, those proposed changes have not been forwarded to the board or approved.
The district's former director of labor relations, Heidi Tepp, commissioned the third-party investigation to examine if the actions of district employees violated field trip and chaperone policies, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. The investigation, which did not require board approval, cost taxpayers $8,000.
Last October, the district provided the School Board and families directly affected by the incident with a two-page summary, which said the only violation of district policy in the case was that former East High business teacher and club leader David Kruchten had used a personal cellphone to communicate with students and parents during the trip. It listed recommended policy changes in vague generalities.
The district had previously refused to provide the full report to the Wisconsin State Journal and other media organizations in response to a public records request, claiming attorney-client privilege.
Reyes said she doesn’t recall ever asking for the full report but was told it would be provided once the investigation was completed. LeMonds cited the pandemic and recent turnover in district administration as the main reasons for the delay in requesting the board approve the new policies.
“This was an urgent matter, it impacted so many of our children and families and we should have moved on it,” Reyes said. “The administration should have given us the full report with policy changes.”
District defended
Current board President Ali Muldrow said board members expect to see proposed policy changes handed to them for approval this fall. Muldrow said she didn't feel administrators were keeping the board in the dark by withholding the report because they provided board members with updates on the investigation in closed board meetings.
“The effort has been throughout this process to treat this as a highly sensitive issue that impacted young people in a very serious way and to be as sensitive to that as possible,” Muldrow said. “We want to be sensitive to the reality that students were harmed.”
Muldrow, who was board vice president when the report was completed and became president after Reyes left office in April, said policy changes would be discussed in open board meetings in the fall. She also has asked the administration to share future policy proposals with board members in open meetings in a more timely manner.
“Would it have benefited the community and the board to have as transparent a conversation as possible throughout this entire process? I think so,” Muldrow said. “When you’re talking about a group of students who were most impacted by this ... you do want to be strategic in terms of the kind of information that everybody has access to because you’re giving folks access to an experience that was traumatic to another person.”
Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who joined the district in August 2020, also said the district will take up the field trip policy changes in the fall.
“We will be addressing it," he said in an interview. "I know our board wants to and this administration is going to take it forward in terms of recommendations for policy changes relative to field trips."
Report's findings
The full report recommended strengthening district field trip policies and included additional detail about the incidents involving Kruchten, who pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to produce child pornography by placing the cameras in students’ hotel rooms — something he had allegedly done on multiple occasions.
The report and court records revealed that after the students discovered the cameras in bathroom air fresheners, they gave them to Kruchten, who turned them over to the hotel with their memory cards removed. He did not report the incident to school officials until the next day on the bus ride home, after some of the students had informed their parents, who then contacted Minneapolis police and East High officials.
Third-party investigator Malina Piontek concluded that Kruchten didn’t violate the district’s requirement for reporting child abuse because “no reportable abuse occurred.” That’s because, she concluded, the students were not physically or sexually abused or filmed engaging in sexual acts, which is how state law defines child abuse.
Piontek acknowledged that despite her conclusion, “common sense should dictate” that the cameras could have been used to record nude images, and so the district should clarify its policy so that chaperones “err on the side of immediately reporting student safety/trauma issues.”
Piontek’s report also recommended a number of areas where the district tighten or revise policy — specifically Kruchten’s access to some of the students’ room keys. Piontek criticized the district for lacking a policy that would have prohibited him from doing so.
“I simply cannot identify any legitimate reason that a key to each room would be held by an adviser or chaperone,” she wrote.
Other policy change recommendations include requiring field trip chaperones to have a district communication device and that there be background checks for staff chaperones. Currently, such checks are required only for non-staff chaperones.
Students directly affected by Kruchten's actions were not interviewed as a part of the district's third-party investigation.
Last October, several East High parents expressed outrage at a School Board meeting about a lack of transparency related to the incident. They declined to speak on the record for this story.
Student healing
LeMonds said the district has prioritized student mental and emotional health and wellness throughout the initial investigation, arrest and the ongoing criminal justice process as Krutchen's court cases continue.
Supports provided by the district to students affected include access to student service staff; tailored individual and small group support with school staff and community partners; individual and small group support provided by Rape Crisis Center staff; services provided by a mental health practitioner stationed at East High; wellness strategies and resources for students and families; and prioritized social emotional learning for all students, among other resources.