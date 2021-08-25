Madison School Board didn't get full hidden cameras report. Members now say they should have

Madison School Board members were not given the district's full third-party investigative report into an East High School teacher who planted hidden cameras in student bathrooms during field trips, a failure the board's former president said has taken too long to correct.

“I’m surprised it’s taken this long to get it, and it’s unfortunate board members have to see it in the news,” Gloria Reyes, who was president when the report was completed in June 2020, said in an interview. “We need to be transparent about these issues even if we don’t have all the answers.”

The full report, released last week apparently by mistake to the Madison monthly Isthmus, concluded the December 2019 incident was not "reportable abuse" under district policy. It made several detailed recommendations for field trip policy changes — such as prohibiting chaperones from keeping student room keys — but after more than a year and with the new school year about to start, those proposed changes have not been forwarded to the board or approved.

The district's former director of labor relations, Heidi Tepp, commissioned the third-party investigation to examine if the actions of district employees violated field trip and chaperone policies, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. The investigation, which did not require board approval, cost taxpayers $8,000.