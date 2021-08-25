Madison School Board didn't get full hidden camera report. Members now say they should have

The district had previously refused to provide the full report to the Wisconsin State Journal and other media organizations in response to a public records request, claiming attorney-client privilege.

Reyes said she doesn’t recall ever asking for the full report but was told it would be provided once the investigation was completed. LeMonds cited the pandemic and recent turnover in district administration as the main reasons for the delay in requesting the board approve the new policies.

“This was an urgent matter, it impacted so many of our children and families and we should have moved on it,” Reyes said. “The administration should have given us the full report with policy changes.”

Current board president Ali Muldrow said board members expect to see proposed policy changes handed to them for approval this fall. Muldrow said she didn't feel administrators were keeping the board in the dark by withholding the report because they provided board members with updates on the investigation in closed board meetings.

“The effort has been throughout this process to treat this as a highly sensitive issue that impacted young people in a very serious way and to be as sensitive to that as possible,” Muldrow said. “We want to be sensitive to the reality that students were harmed.”