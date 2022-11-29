Madison School Board delays vote on Sennett principal reinstatement due to 'technical issue'

The Madison School Board made no decision Tuesday night on whether to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland, citing an issue with the public notice of the meeting.

The board had been in closed session Tuesday for only 15 minutes before board members began leaving the meeting, but they wouldn't comment on what had occurred in the meeting.

"I can't explain that," board member Nicki Vander Meulen said as she left. Board members Savion Castro, Chris Gomez-Schmidt, Laura Simkin and Nichelle Nichols all also declined to comment.

Board members can't publicly comment on what is discussed in closed session.

Board and district leadership met briefly behind closed doors after the meeting ended. About half an hour after the meeting, the school district sent a statement saying no action was taken in the meeting and that final action would be scheduled in the "upcoming days."

"This change was made to address a technical issue with the public notice in fairness to all parties involved," spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in the statement.

When reached for comment Tuesday night, Copeland had not yet heard the details of what happened from the school district. His lawyer could not be immediately reached.

The candidate, with whom Copeland had spoken on the phone, speaks English as a second language and holds a doctorate degree from the Dominican Republic.

Thinking the phone call was over and unaware his comments were being recorded on the applicant's voicemail, Copeland remarked to Assistant Principal Matt Inda that he could barely understand the applicant on the phone, and then he made comments about "just giving people damn jobs."

In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal this week, Copeland said he was expressing concerns about teacher qualifications amid widespread staffing shortages in general, not referencing this particular candidate.

Copeland is appealing his dismissal, but school district administration initially denied his request for reinstatement. The board's decision will be final.

Copeland's lawyer, James Dickinson, previously had said he had requested Tuesday's review be public, but school officials said they never received that formal request.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether that was related to the technical issue the school district cited.

According to open meetings law, employees can request that a meeting discussing their dismissal or discipline be open to the public.

In its initial denial of Copeland's request to be reinstated, the school district administration had said his comments violated the district's goal of becoming an anti-racist institution.

But prior to the meeting Tuesday, School Board President Ali Muldrow said this concerned her.

"I don't think anti-racism and zero tolerance are compatible," she said, commenting specifically on the documents and information that was publicly released ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

"I think if you want to have an anti-racist school district, then you have to embrace things like restorative justice, you have to understand that people are going to make mistakes, that people say things that are insensitive," Muldrow said.

"You have to have an ability not just to eliminate or dispose anybody who's ever had a racist idea or said something in a way that could be interpreted as racist, but you have to have an ability to repair harm when those things come up, as they inevitably will," she said.

She added that the information shared with the public made her think about what is considered racism and about what the appropriate responses are when racism happens.

The school district administration also had said Copeland cannot object to his dismissal "for cause" because that provision in the employee handbook does not apply to administrators.

Nearly a dozen Sennett staff members showed up to Tuesday's meeting and waited in the hallway as the board convened in closed session.