Madison School Board delays vote on reinstating Sennett principal, citing 'technical issue'

The Madison School Board made no decision Tuesday night on whether to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland, citing an issue with public notice of the meeting where the decision was to be made.

The board was in closed session Tuesday for only 15 minutes before members began leaving without comment.

"I can't explain that," board member Nicki Vander Meulen said as she left. Board members Savion Castro, Chris Gomez-Schmidt, Laura Simkin and Nichelle Nichols also declined comment.

Board and district leadership met briefly behind closed doors after the meeting ended. About half an hour after the meeting, the district sent a statement saying no action was taken and that final action would be scheduled in the "upcoming days."

"This change was made to address a technical issue with the public notice in fairness to all parties involved," spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in the statement.

When reached for comment Tuesday night, Copeland had not yet been told what had happened.

The candidate, with whom Copeland had spoken on the phone, speaks English as a second language and holds a doctorate from a university in the Dominican Republic.

Thinking the phone call was over and unaware his comments were being recorded, Copeland remarked to Assistant Principal Matt Inda that he could barely understand the applicant on the phone, and then made comments about "just giving people damn jobs."

In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal this week, Copeland said he was expressing concern about teacher qualifications amid widespread school staffing shortages and not specifically referencing the candidate.

District administrators initially denied his request to be reinstated and he appealed to the board, whose decision will be final.

Copeland's lawyer, James Dickinson, previously said he requested Tuesday's review be public, but school officials said they never received that request.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether that was related to the technical issue the school district cited in delaying a decision.

According to open meetings law, employees can request that a meeting discussing their dismissal or discipline be open to the public.

District administrators have said Copeland's comments violated the district's goal of becoming an anti-racist institution, but prior to the meeting Tuesday, School Board President Ali Muldrow said that determination concerned her.

"I don't think anti-racism and zero tolerance are compatible," she said. "I think if you want to have an anti-racist school district, then you have to embrace things like restorative justice, you have to understand that people are going to make mistakes, that people say things that are insensitive."

"You have to have an ability not just to eliminate or dispose anybody who's ever had a racist idea or said something in a way that could be interpreted as racist, but you have to have an ability to repair harm when those things come up, as they inevitably will," she said.

She added that the information shared with the public about Copeland's situation made her think about what is considered racism and about the appropriate responses to racism.

District administrators have said Copeland cannot object to his dismissal "for cause" because that provision in the employee handbook does not apply to administrators.

Nearly a dozen Sennett staff members showed up to Tuesday's meeting and waited in the hallway as the board convened in closed session.