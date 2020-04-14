Madison School Board delays vote on referendums as COVID-19 pandemic creates economic uncertainty

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic creates financial unknowns for the Madison School District, a vote on two referendums eyed for the November ballot won’t happen this month as planned.
Madison School Board members agreed Monday to push back a vote authorizing a facilities referendum and an operating referendum — most recently discussed at $317 million and $33 million, respectively. Since the body has until August to approve the questions, board members said they want to evaluate what sort of financial impact the pandemic will have on the district.
With planning on a facilities referendum going on for more than a year and discussions about an operating referendum starting last fall, the board initially hoped to authorize the questions last month.
But that vote was disrupted by the widespread closures caused by the public health crisis and rescheduled for April 27.
Now, board members want more time to wait and see whether the state’s funding for schools will be affected by potentially lower tax revenues and what impact the pandemic might have on the local property tax base.
“I appreciate that we did try to get this vote in early so that we could do our community engagement work as a board,” President Gloria Reyes said during the board’s virtual Operations Work Group meeting. “But I think we just wait and evaluate as we move along.”
The potential $317 million facilities referendum would largely focus on renovating the district’s four main high schools for $280 million, evenly split with $70 million for each East, La Follette, Memorial and West.
The referendum would also include money to consolidate the alternative school Capital High, which currently educates students at two locations, into a renovated Hoyt School building on the Near West Side and build a new elementary school in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood on the South Side.
Last month, the board signaled a preference for a $33 million operating referendum, which allows a school district to exceed state-imposed revenue limits, that would phase in property tax increases over four years.
Whether those figures could change in the coming months was not directly discussed Monday.
“We need to maintain flexibility in making this decision into the summer,” said board member Cris Carusi. “We have until August; we should use that time because there’s so many unknowns.
