Madison School Board delays vote on referendums as COVID-19 creates economic uncertainty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 coronavirus creates financial unknowns for the Madison School District, a vote on two referendums eyed for the November ballot won't happen this month as planned.

Madison School Board members agreed Monday to push back a vote authorizing a facilities referendum and an operating referendum — most recently discussed at $317 million and $33 million, respectively. Since the body has until August to approve the questions, board members said they want to evaluate what sort of financial impact the pandemic will have on the district.

With planning on a facilities referendum going on for more than a year and discussions about an operating referendum starting last fall, the board initially hoped to authorize the questions last month.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But that vote was disrupted by the widespread closures caused by the public health crisis and rescheduled for April 27.

Now, board members want more time to wait and see whether the state's funding for schools will be affected by potentially lower tax revenues and what impact the pandemic might have on the local property tax base.