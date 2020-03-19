Madison School Board delays referenda vote to April meeting

The Madison School Board will not vote on two referenda for the November ballot as planned Monday.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in an email the vote would be delayed until the board’s April meeting.
“Given the current situation that the district and our community has been dealing with, we did not believe that the timing was right,” LeMonds wrote.
There is still plenty of time for the board to put the operating and facilities questions on the ballot, with a deadline in August. They had planned to take the vote this month to create more time for an outreach and communications effort.
You have free articles remaining.
At a March 9 Operations Work Group meeting, board members seemed to settle on a $317 million capital referendum and a $33 million operating question.
The capital referendum would allow the district to renovate each of its four comprehensive high schools, build a new south side elementary school and consolidate Capital High School into a single site in the Hoyt School Building. The new elementary building would house either Frank Allis Elementary School or Nuestro Mundo Charter School, which is housed in leased space in the Monona Grove School District.
The operating referendum would phase in over four years, with the board authorized to tax by an amount over the state-mandated levy limit. In its first year, it would allow $6 million over the limit, with an additional $8 million in year two, $9 million in year three and $10 million in year four.
Some board members wanted to keep it at $5 million in the first year, but the group decided to give itself the option to go up to $6 million knowing that they could tax less if they do not need it.
The capital referendum would add an average of about $140 per year on the property tax bill for an average homeowner over the 22 years following the referendum. The operating tax impact under the $33 million ask would be $80 on the average home, increasing by that amount each of the four years.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.