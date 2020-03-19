Madison School Board delays referenda vote to April meeting

The operating referendum would phase in over four years, with the board authorized to tax by an amount over the state-mandated levy limit. In its first year, it would allow $6 million over the limit, with an additional $8 million in year two, $9 million in year three and $10 million in year four.

Some board members wanted to keep it at $5 million in the first year, but the group decided to give itself the option to go up to $6 million knowing that they could tax less if they do not need it.

The capital referendum would add an average of about $140 per year on the property tax bill for an average homeowner over the 22 years following the referendum. The operating tax impact under the $33 million ask would be $80 on the average home, increasing by that amount each of the four years.

