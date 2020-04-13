Madison School Board could put off referenda decision until August

Board member Ali Muldrow said it was “tempting to just want to be decisive in terms of leadership right now,” but it was better to wait and see what happens with things like the state budget and federal stimulus and how those affect the district’s budget.

“The best thing we can do as leaders is really say that we’re going to examine the reality of our situation as it unfolds,” Muldrow said. “We had put so much work into this going up to this point and had conversations that were based in real information, real data, that no longer seems to indicate where we’re going to end up.”

Cris Carusi also supported the delay in voting. She said that the past month has shown how important the schools are in Madison, from providing food to child care.

“Even though we’re in an economically much more difficult time than we anticipated being just a month ago, we’re also in a time when I think a lot more people in our community are highly aware at how important our public schools are to keeping our community functioning,” Carusi said.

