Madison School Board could put off referenda decision until August

The Madison School Board is going to wait until as late as August to put two referenda on the November ballot.
Board members discussed the timeline for operating and capital referenda for the ballot Monday during an Operations Work Group meeting.
They were initially set to vote on the questions last month, but ahead of the meeting — one week after schools closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic — they delayed that vote until the April 27 meeting. Monday, board members agreed there were too many unknowns to go forward that soon, given that they have until Aug. 25 to get the questions on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“If we have until August let’s wait until August and let’s just assess the changes here,” board president Gloria Reyes said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in May.”
Board members had supported the idea of a March vote during a January retreat at which they discussed the referenda. That would have given the current board members, who had been working toward the ballot measures for months, the opportunity to vote before board turnover this month, and also created many months for outreach based on the actual questions.
“I appreciate that we did try to get this vote in early so that we could do our community engagement work as a board, but I think we just wait and evaluate as we move along,” Reyes said. “It’s OK to pivot during this crisis.”
The last discussion on the content of the questions, in early March, indicated board members supported a $33 million operating referendum that would phase in over four years and a $317 million capital question. The capital referendum would allow the district to renovate its four comprehensive high schools, construct a new elementary school on the city’s south side and consolidate Capital High School into a single location at the Hoyt School building.
The operating referendum would give the School Board increased taxing authority each of the next four years that would be permanent after those four years. In year one, it would add $6 million of taxing authority, with $8 million in year two, $9 million in year three and $10 million in year four, adding up to the $33 million.
Madison Metropolitan School District chief operating officer Kelly Ruppel said Monday “a lot has changed since” that early March meeting, but that “the need hasn’t changed” for more funding.
“As a matter of fact, the need could very well increase,” Ruppel said. “There’s a lot more unknowns than we even had in March.”
Board member Ali Muldrow said it was “tempting to just want to be decisive in terms of leadership right now,” but it was better to wait and see what happens with things like the state budget and federal stimulus and how those affect the district’s budget.
“The best thing we can do as leaders is really say that we’re going to examine the reality of our situation as it unfolds,” Muldrow said. “We had put so much work into this going up to this point and had conversations that were based in real information, real data, that no longer seems to indicate where we’re going to end up.”
Cris Carusi also supported the delay in voting. She said that the past month has shown how important the schools are in Madison, from providing food to child care.
“Even though we’re in an economically much more difficult time than we anticipated being just a month ago, we’re also in a time when I think a lot more people in our community are highly aware at how important our public schools are to keeping our community functioning,” Carusi said.
