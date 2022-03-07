Madison School Board candidates split on police in schools

The two candidate vying for Seat 3 on the Madison School Board appear to align on many issues facing the district and on controversial stands taken by previous boards, except for one: the June 2020 vote to remove school resource officers from Madison’s four main high schools.

Laura Simkin, parent of a high school senior, and Shepherd Janeway — Shepherd Joyner on the ballot — a part-time art instructor, are both newcomers to public office who share similar opinions regarding teacher retention, community engagement and the need for transparency in decision making.

But removing police from the district’s high schools has split the candidates, as well as the community, as large-scale fights and weapons found on school grounds have disrupted the learning environment for many students during the first semester.

“I think their removal was unfortunate,” Simkin said, adding that she would like to see the school resource officers, or SROs, reinstated as a short-term solution in a larger, longer-term effort to focus on school safety.

But Janeway said, “I feel that it was the right decision,” adding that a few months without SROs isn’t long enough to determine whether their absence is contributing to the number of altercations on school grounds.

Both candidates agreed, in separate interviews, that COVID-19-related trauma has fueled student mental health struggles and could be exacerbating altercations on school grounds. They also agreed that schools could benefit from districtwide implementation of community volunteer initiatives, such as Moms on a Mission — a volunteer group of mothers from the surrounding community that formed after a number of high-profile fights on and near East High School grounds at the beginning of the school year. The volunteers take turns monitoring lunch periods, developing a rapport with students, and often pass out snacks to students outside of school.

Janeway, who uses they/them pronouns, would like to see other methods implemented to keep all Madison schools safe instead of reinstating SROs. They would like to see more resources put toward restorative justice practices and for schools to take a trauma-informed approach to address student behavior management. They also would like to see more community involvement in efforts to help students meet basic needs such as access to food.

“We can see in Madison, the community is ready and willing to step up,” Janeway said.

Because Madison police are being called to school buildings and the surrounding area on a seemingly regular basis, Simkin would prefer to have resource officers stationed at the schools to act as a buffer between police coming into the school and the students in moments when tensions run high.

“It is very likely safer for our children to have people approaching them who know them than people who don’t,” she said.

Simkin views a strong push toward the reinstatement of SROs and the use of metal detectors as a short-term fix and a part of a larger school safety initiative. Long-term parts of her plan to address school safety include ensuring students’ basic needs are met and mental health supports are in place to address behavior concerns, through partnerships with community organizations. She would also like to see restorative justice — where parties involved in an altercation resolve differences through mediation rather than punishment — embedded into curriculum, so students are able to learn, understand and use that approach when making decisions.

Decision to run

Janeway entered into the race to compete against Mary Jo Walters, a former candidate who made anti-transgender comments on social media and has since dropped out of the race. Janeway has said they joined the race to protect trans children, including third- and fourth-graders they teach in two Madison schools through a UW-Madison arts program called Whoopensocker, and vowed to continue to seek the seat after Walters exited the race.

Janeway said their goal is to ensure all children feel safe at school. They also hope to make the School Board more accessible to members of the community and promote transparency in decision-making, such as the decision to extend the winter holiday and pivot to online learning two days before students were to return to school, which angered many parents.

Simkin entered the race in December and said she also plans to focus on school safety as well as teacher retention if elected.

Simkin, a manager of Satellite Family Childcare System, which is run through Reach Dane and provides city accreditation for in-home child care providers, said serving on the board has intrigued her for years. With a master’s degree in policy and leadership in early care and education, she said she is suited for the role in the current turbulent time. She has also called for more transparency and is pushing for the district to involve teachers and staff in its decision-making process.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.