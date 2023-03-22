A candidate for the Madison School Board on Tuesday said schools are the product of “white supremacy” and accused her opponent of favoring competition in the classroom — a characterization her opponent embraced.

“Our schools are products of white supremacy,” said Blair Mosner Feltham, an equitable multi-level system of supports site coordinator at Sun Prairie East High School and former Madison teacher.

“They reinforce white supremacy and if we want to talk about how we make sure all students are thriving in our schools, we need to fundamentally change both the structure of our schools and the purposes of them,” she said.

Badri Lankella, though, said “we need to have competitive students.”

“Yes, I am for competitive schools, because that’s where everything is moving towards,” he said.

Competitiveness needs to start at an early age and promoted at the elementary level, said Lankella, a computer engineer, and “if you’re not competing in school, eventually we’ll be competing outside in the world.”

While there will be three names on the April 4 School Board ballot for two seats, the race is essentially between Mosner Feltham and Lankella.

That’s because while all seven seats on the board represent the entire district and have the same responsibilities, candidates must file to run for one of them. It’s an election system that is likely unique in the state and unusual nationwide.

This year, the three-year terms for seats 6 and 7 are up, and while Mosner Feltham and Lankella filed to run for Seat 6, no one but Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen filed to run for that seat, meaning that she is effectively assured of reelection.

Few differences

The exchange between Mosner Feltham and Lankella over competitiveness and “white supremacy” was among the few points of disagreement Tuesday, and came in response to questions about the district’s long-standing achievement gaps between white students and many nonwhite students, and between poor students and rich and middle class students.

Mosner Feltham said her vision for Madison schools was “the exact opposite” of Lankella’s. Achievement shouldn’t be measured by test scores, she said, but in the quality of life students can have after they graduate.

Lankella said he would bring collaboration to the table at a time of increased divisiveness. He said he wanted to add a diverse voice to the board as a Southeast Asian immigrant, as well as a parent’s voice.

“Bringing people together, that is my strength,” he said.

Mosner Feltham also mentioned collaboration as a strength, but instead as someone who can relate the board’s future decisions to the classroom.

“I have the experience in school to be a bridge between the proposals that come and the decisions that the board has to make and how that’s going to play out in the classrooms where our children are every single day,” she said.

School safety and behavioral plan

The district’s Behavioral Education Plan has been scrutinized in recent years, largely because of the fluctuations in how it’s implemented across different schools.

Both candidates agreed that there weren’t enough resources to support the plan, but disagreed on the substance of the plan itself. Lankella said it was “put together well” and that it was mainly an implementation problem, though he said there are behavioral changes caused by the pandemic that need addressing. Mosner Feltham, however, said the plan doesn’t do enough to teach children how to be successful in a community.

“And it needs to be because this is what schools are, learning communities where people or young people are practicing being together in community,” she said.

Staffing issues

When it comes to attracting and retaining staff, both permanent and substitutes, Mosner Feltham was direct, saying the School Board should demand a full cost-of-living increase for staff every year.

“Staffing constraints are directly linked to student outcomes and student experiences. They are not separate. And if we want to talk about students thriving we need to talk about staff. Working conditions are learning conditions,” she said. She added that it wasn’t just about financial resources either, but giving staff the mental space and time to do their jobs well.

“It is hard to overlook the moral injury to be told that you’re an essential piece of the school, that you’re super-valued, that you’re what makes the school run and then have to beg for cost-of-living (increases) every single year,” she said.

Lankella said retaining staff was “crucial,” saying the district needed to create an environment that was mutually beneficial to all staff and the schools and students.

Open records

The district has been sued at least five times in the last 18 months over delayed open records requests

The district could improve records processing and transparency by adding resources, and by no longer blaming staff, Lankella said.

“You can’t blame staff, keep complaining about them,” he said. “If you keep complaining to them, that’s where your staff retention issues are coming. They will be leaving.”

Mosner Feltham said the district should prioritize helping the public learn. She also said that when emails are sent to the School Board en masse, to a joint email address that includes each member, those also go to district administration. She said in the past she would get “caught” emailing the School Board and hear from her supervisor about it.

“A real quick fix for transparency and openness is to stop that,” she said.

Future of virtual learning

The pandemic ushered in virtual learning for schools everywhere, and Lankella said it may have been too fast. He said the process needed to be modernized and improved to use in the future.

Mosner Feltham shared a vision for schools that included the upper grades using virtual learning regularly, but said it was ultimately up to the community.

“I think it would be incredible to imagine a future (School District) where by the time you’re in 11th or 12th grade, you are linked into the community, you’re attending classes, more like a college student, a couple times a week, where virtual learning is a part of that,” she said. “I don’t want to get too into the details because, like I said, I don’t know what our community is going to want to support.”

Superintendent search

Whoever wins on April 4 will be part of a School Board that hires the next superintendent — the district’s fourth superintendent in the last decade, not counting interim superintendents.

Both candidates agreed that longevity was important, but not in the exact sense of the word. Lankella said longevity in an actual superintendent is important, while Mosner Feltham said having a vision for the district that was lasting was more important than having a superintendent who is in it for the long haul.

“The next superintendent should be a leader that everybody can look up to and who can bring the collaboration between the society here,” Lankella said.

“The cost to the system of changing direction constantly is really, really high,” Mosner Feltham said.

