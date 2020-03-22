Madison School Board candidates say respective backgrounds make them best choice for open seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, the School Board approved continuing a contentious program to station school resource officers, or SROs, at each of the four main high schools. The three-year contract, though, includes a June 10 deadline for the School Board to drop one of the four high schools from having an officer at the start of the 2021 calendar year.

Gomez Schmidt said she would not support a reduction. She views the officers as relationship-builders and better suited to de-escalating conflicts in a school than an outside officer unfamiliar with students or the building.

Pearson said she’s unsure how she would vote if the reduction clause comes before the board.

“I’ve had positive experiences with SROs, but also my family’s had negative experiences,” she said. “I definitely see all sides of the issue.”

On what the district’s biggest personnel challenge is, Pearson said it’s low staff morale.

To raise morale, she said teachers should be given more freedom in the classroom and provided with more support staff, such as counselors and special education assistants, freeing up more time to teach.