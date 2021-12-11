Madison School Board candidate who made anti-trans comments drops out of race

A candidate who made anti-trans comments on social media has dropped out of a race for an open seat on the Madison School Board.
Mary Jo Walters, who has said "I don't believe in trans," wrote in a Facebook post Friday she was leaving the School Board race "for many personal reasons," adding she intended to start a virtual book club.
In one Facebook comment that stoked controversy, Walters, a mother of three who ran for lieutenant governor in 2014 as a Democrat, wrote, "I'm trans-a-phobic." The comments prompted Shepherd Janeway, a transgender artist and activist, to challenge Walters for a seat up for election in April, which is being vacated by Cris Carusi who decided not to seek reelection.
"We, as a community, sent a clear message that we support all students, and that we wont' support someone who openly plans to exclude and target marginalized students," Janeway said in a statement Saturday. "It's a testament to the true nature of the Madison community, one of inclusion, community support, and forward momentum."
Janeway, who uses they/them pronouns, has said they joined the race to protect trans children, including the third- and fourth-graders they teach in two Madison schools through a UW-Madison arts program called Whoopensocker.
In her Facebook post, Walters wrote "the pushback I received for discussing gender identity policies in the schools was more than I can protest on my own."
She wrote her short-lived campaign "is a good start to talk about ending the teaching of Gender Identity (GI) in schools and a reversal of the policies that go along with that."
To get on the spring ballot, School Board candidates need to submit 100 signatures from supporters and turn in nomination papers by Jan. 4. As of Saturday, the Madison Clerk's Office website showed no candidate paperwork filed for any of the three School Board seats up for election.