Madison School Board candidate Wayne Strong wants to focus on keeping kids in school

“That’s the real challenge is getting the behavior to change and making sure that we’re providing these kids with the resources that they need to stay in school and giving the staff the resources that they need to help keep the kids on the track to learning,” he said.

The longtime Southside Raiders youth football head coach said he’s seen players come through that program dealing with some of the challenges in their personal lives that come with them to school. How to handle those, and redirect those students toward their strengths, is a key among his priorities if elected, he said.

Some of those strengths will be in areas that could lead to work in the trades field, which Strong said is something he’d like to see emphasized more.