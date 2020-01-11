Madison School Board candidate Wayne Strong suspends campaign

Madison School Board candidate Wayne Strong no longer intends to challenge incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen for her seat, but his name will remain on the ballot.

Strong, 60, a retired Madison police lieutenant, told the city of Madison Clerk's Office on Thursday he was suspending his campaign, according to a note on the Clerk's Office webpage.

But because Strong filed all the necessary paperwork to run in the spring election by the deadline Tuesday, his name will still appear on the April 7 ballot.

It means Vander Meulen, a criminal defense attorney, will again be the only candidate actively campaigning for Seat 7 despite two names on the ballot for the position.

In 2017, Vander Meulen and incumbent Ed Hughes moved past a three-way primary, setting up a general election match. But Hughes dropped out of the race in March of that year, also not in time for his name to be pulled from the ballot.

Strong, who is a program associate for the National Council on Crime & Delinquency, was mounting a third bid to join the Madison School Board. He lost a close race in 2013 and fell in a contest the following year by a wider margin.