Madison School Board begins early planning, prioritizing for 2021-22 budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As they navigate those, board members also want to ensure everything they fund is working toward equity and anti-racism. Ruppel suggested board members use the district’s equity evaluation tool during the amendment proposal process in May and June, something that hasn’t been done in the past.

Assumptions Ruppel is factoring in as she begins building a budget proposal include projected enrollment loss and a compromise between the Republican Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on how much funding for schools will increase in the state budget. With those assumptions, the district would have no new revenue limit authority, Ruppell projected.

That would mean the $8 million approved in the operating referendum in November would be the only flexibility available over last year’s budget. That leaves the district with a projected gap of $7.7 million less revenue than what it would spend if fully investing in areas of interest, Ruppel said. She stressed, however, that the district is “not in a budget crisis.”

“We have strategies to balance this budget, we’ll be working to balance this budget,” Ruppel said.