Madison School Board asks staff to find 'consensus' on layoff changes, approves MTI-supported handbook changes

The Madison School Board approved non-controversial changes to the district’s employee handbook Monday while directing administration to continue to meet with the union to work toward consensus on proposed changes to layoff procedures and other items.
Many of the changes administrators proposed to the board had been agreed upon with Madison Teachers Inc. and employees on the Employee Handbook Review Committee. Those included new wording on items like hazard pay, emergency closure and the handbook revision process.
But MTI had not agreed on two changes: one that would add factors beyond seniority for decisions on layoffs and reassignment to different buildings as necessary, and a second that would change the hiring process for support staff.
The whole set of changes had been initially up for a vote at the board’s June 29 meeting, but board president Gloria Reyes announced they would delay the vote hours before it began to give more time for administrators and MTI to discuss. They did not reach a consensus, and board members Monday voted to direct them to do so by the November board meeting or earlier.
“We are closer to an agreement than it would appear,” said board member Savion Castro, who proposed the motion to direct the review committee to reconvene.
While the board holds no power over MTI, its direction gives an order to interim superintendent Jane Belmore and soon-to-be superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who begins on Aug. 4. Legal counsel told the board they did not have to vote and could instead just give a directive, but board members decided they wanted to make a statement by voting.
“It sends a strong message to the community that we as a board are taking a strong stance on equity and we as a board are not OK with the status quo,” said board member Cris Carusi.
The vote on that directive was 6 to 0, with Ali Muldrow abstaining over the sometimes confusing discussion process. The vote directed the committee to develop a "mutually agreed-upon rubric or other objective evaluation tool" to add to the handbook and develop an appeals process for layoffs.
“We are giving MTI, our teachers and our staff, our administration an opportunity with this motion to come together and coming up with solutions for us,” Reyes said. “We are actually going to be able to come to the table and do this. We can’t take a lot of time.”
Administrators have said the changes, which would create a rubric for decision-making that they would develop with MTI, are necessary to ensure they can diversify the workforce, which is not representative of the student body.
“I also know that using seniority only as a criteria for surplus and layoff often loses our children the benefits of having the highest-quality staff,” Belmore said. “There have been several circumstances where we have had no choice but to remove high-performing staff for those who are not performing at the same level.”
MTI has agreed that the workforce needs to be more diverse, but questioned the process that led to this proposal and criticized what it considers a lack of listening by administrators.
Administrators also proposed a change that would permit a 30-day notice for layoffs, replacing the current procedure that only allows them at the end of the school year through non-renewal notices. Belmore and other administrators said Monday that was necessary given the uncertain budget environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but board members were uncomfortable with that change.
“There’s nothing going into the handbook that would say we would only use this in a crisis,” Carusi said. “We can say whatever we want to at this meeting, but the language that’s going into the handbook does not say that 30-day notice will only kick in in the event of a funding loss.”
As the board initially considered taking the 30-day notice off the table in its entirety, administrators asked them to reconsider. Chief of human resources Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff said the board would be “losing your flexibility and your options” if it did not allow staff to negotiate on the 30-day notice.
“To say that you are going to remove it and have it not be something you will consider is a great mistake,” she said.
Board members agreed to add the words “as written” in its removal of the 30-day layoff notice language from the proposal, meaning that the review committee can discuss the issue and come back with a differently worded proposal if they find consensus.
Muldrow spoke forcefully in favor of making changes, and doing so soon.
“We’re not going to get different results by doing the same thing,” Muldrow said. “People of color are the last hired and the first fired. We can’t do anything about the fact that folks have been the last hired … but we can change that folks are the first to be terminated.”
She was also concerned about what voices would be at the table representing an overwhelmingly white staff.
“It’s a really complicated thing to talk about bringing educators to the table, especially in their entirety to advise this process,” Muldrow said. “Asking a group of majority white folks how to bring in communities of color … and how to let go of the benefits of white privilege, I’m not sure that’s necessarily going to get us there.”
All of the board members said they supported some type of change, but most were not comfortable being in a position with a lack of consensus between administration and MTI.
“It’s unfortunate that our administration and MTI has not worked together, and now we’re in a place where we’re going to have to figure this out,” Reyes said.
Ananda Mirilli said she wanted to make sure that the vote wouldn’t come upon racial lines — stressing the importance of a unified voice on racial justice.
“I do not want this moment to be Black people and brown people voting for and white people voting against,” Mirilli said. “I really do not want that to happen, for our children.”
