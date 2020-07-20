Madison School Board asks staff to find 'consensus' on layoff changes, approves MTI-supported handbook changes

“There’s nothing going into the handbook that would say we would only use this in a crisis,” Carusi said. “We can say whatever we want to at this meeting, but the language that’s going into the handbook does not say that 30-day notice will only kick in in the event of a funding loss.”

As the board initially considered taking the 30-day notice off the table in its entirety, administrators asked them to reconsider. Chief of human resources Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff said the board would be “losing your flexibility and your options” if it did not allow staff to negotiate on the 30-day notice.

“To say that you are going to remove it and have it not be something you will consider is a great mistake,” she said.

Board members agreed to add the words “as written” in its removal of the 30-day layoff notice language from the proposal, meaning that the review committee can discuss the issue and come back with a differently worded proposal if they find consensus.

Muldrow spoke forcefully in favor of making changes, and doing so soon.