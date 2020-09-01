Madison School Board approves updates to restraint and seclusion policy

“We talk about that and we throw that word around,” Perry said. “This is really putting the money where our mouth is.”

Physical restraint, according to the district’s definition in its policy, is “a restriction that immobilizes or reduces the ability of a student to freely move their torso, arms, legs, or head.” A brief touch or hold of a student’s hand, arm, shoulder or back to comfort or redirect the student does not fit the definition.

Seclusion is “the involuntary confinement of a student, apart from other students, in a room or area from which the student is physically prevented from leaving,” according to the policy.

Data provided to the Cap Times in December showed that in the 2018-19 school year, 324 students were restrained or secluded a total of 1,420 times. Both of those numbers were below the 2017-18 school year, which saw 540 students restrained or secluded 2,482 times.

Most of the students involved, though, were still those with disabilities: 228 of the 324 in the 2018-19 school year, or 70%.

